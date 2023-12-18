How to watch Aquaman 2 – is it streaming?

Jason Momoa’s scaly beefcake is back to rule the seas of the big screen – here’s how to watch Aquaman 2 and if it’s streaming.

Fully titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the superhero sequel is set to round out the DCEU as we know it, bringing the current chapter of DC to a close.

There’s already been a great deal of controversy surrounding the film in the build-up to its release, such as the removal of Amber Heard’s character from early trailers.

With the return of Aquaman imminent, here’s how to watch Aquaman 2, alongside whether it’s currently streaming.

Is Aquaman 2 on streaming?

No, Aquaman 2 currently isn’t on streaming, with no confirmed date for when it will arrive on digital platforms.

Thanks to Warner Bros.’s pattern of cinematic releases, fans currently predict that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be available to stream from February 2024.

The studio typically has a pattern of releasing its theatrical films on streaming platforms 30-45 days after their run in theaters.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest streaming news as it comes in.

How to watch Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 releases in theaters in U.S. theaters on December 22, 2023, releasing a day earlier in U.K. cinemas on December 21.

Australian DC fans will have to wait a little longer before they can catch the film on December 26.

The movie was originally set for release on December 16, 2022, and was later moved to March 17, 2023, when Warner Bros. adjusted its release schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Aquaman 2 about?

According to the official Warner Bros. site, the Aquaman 2 plot is as follows:

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all,” the description reads. “This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

“To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

For all the latest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.