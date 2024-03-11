Dune 2 is in cinemas now, but is the sci-fi sequel also streaming? Here’s everything we know.

Dune: Part Two hit theaters a few days ago, but it’s already one of the most successful films of the year, grossing $367 million worldwide, including a whopping $157 million domestically.

That’s in spite of the film’s epic runtime, with the movie clocking in at a massive 167-minutes. Meaning cinemas can only program the sci-fi sequel a handful of times per day.

Here’s detail of how the watch the movie, as well as the controversy that dogged the release of Dune: Part One…

Article continues after ad

How to watch Dune 2 – is it streaming?

Dune 2 hit cinemas on March 1, 2024, where it is playing exclusively. Meaning streaming details will be announced at a later date.

The release was delayed several months due to Hollywood’s labor disputes. Which is also what happened to Part One, which was delayed multiple times because of the global shutdown. Though when it was released, the first Dune movie entered cinemas and hit streaming on the same day in the US – October 21, 2021.

Article continues after ad

That was in line with all the Warner Bros. movies released that year; a decision that angered Denis Villeneuve, who wrote the following in a column for Variety:

Article continues after ad

“Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of Dune’s scope and scale. Warner Bros.’ decision means Dune won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph.

“My team and I devoted more than three years of our lives to make it a unique big screen experience. Our movie’s image and sound were meticulously designed to be seen in theaters.”

Because of that fallout, expect to see Dune: Part Two play in cinemas for at least three months, before dropping on Warner streaming service Max. And maybe even longer if the film is a huge hit. Either way, we’ll update this article as-and-when that streaming launch date is announced.

Article continues after ad

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now – you can read more about the movie via the below articles:

Article continues after ad

When does Dune take place? | Best Timothée Chalamet movies | Dune 2 debuts with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score | Is Dune 2 the end? | Dune gaming crossovers and collaborations | When to pee during Dune 2 | Best Easter eggs in Dune 2 | Ending explained | Does Dune 2 have a post-credits scene? | More movies releasing in March 2024