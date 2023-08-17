How to watch Blue Beetle – is it streaming?

Blue Beetle is the latest (and one of the last) DCEU movies, and it’s finally here – so, here’s how to watch it, and if, when, and where it’ll be available on streaming.

The DC Extended Universe never hit a good stride, flip-flopping between hits like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, quietly revered entries like Man of Steel and Birds of Prey, and flops with loyal fans like Batman v Superman and Black Adam – and then there’s everything else in between.

As James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted universe readies itself for a new era of storytelling, there are still loose ends to be tied up. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will likely see us part ways with Jason Momoa’s Atlantean hero, and then there’s Blue Beetle, which falls into an awkward space: it’s part of the DCEU, but it’s disconnected from other films, so it could fit into the DCU.

It’ll all likely depend on how the movie is received, so with Blue Beetle releasing worldwide this weekend, here’s how you can watch and stream it.

Is Blue Beetle streaming?

Blue Beetle isn’t available to stream. It’s exclusively available in cinemas from August 18.

There’s a trajectory to watch out for: the movie will become available to rent or buy digitally first, before it comes to Max. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros., so it’s guaranteed to drop on Max eventually.

However, this streaming release date depends on box office performance. Evil Dead Rise’s digital release came less than a month after it hit cinemas, but it only grossed $146.5 million worldwide. Barbie is on track to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and its digital release date is set for September, around a month-and-a-half after it hit cinemas.

As for whether it’ll ever come to Netflix, it’s hard to say anything other than maybe. As it’s a Warner Bros. movie, it’ll remain on Max until such time it’s licensed to another streaming platform such as Netflix, Prime Video, or another service.

Blue Beetle is in cinemas from August 18. Check out our other coverage below: