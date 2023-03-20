How long is Shazam 2? Fury of the Gods runtime explained

How long is the runtime for Shazam 2? Shazam Fury of the Gods is number one at the box office – but how long is the new DC movie?

If you told a moviegoer in the ’90s that a superhero movie that’s three hours long would be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, they’d probably laugh in your face – but that’s Avengers: Endgame.

Runtimes have become a real area of interest around new releases, especially with more major movies straining people’s bladders: The Batman was just shy of three hours, Black Panther 2 was more than two-and-a-half hours long, and Avatar: The Way of Water was two minutes away from being James Cameron’s longest movie ever.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re heading out to see Shazam 2 and want to know whether you can glug your Coca-Cola, here’s the movie’s runtime.

Shazam Fury of the Gods runtime explained

Shazam Fury of the Gods has a runtime of two hours and 10 minutes.

This makes it just shorter than its 2019 predecessor, which was 132 minutes long. However, it’s longer than Black Adam, which clocked out at two hours and five minutes.

If you want to see how it compares to the rest of the DCEU, here’s a comprehensive list of every movie in the franchise and their runtimes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Man of Steel – 143 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 152 minutes

Suicide Squad – 123 minutes

Wonder Woman – 141 minutes

Justice League – 120 minutes

Aquaman – 143 minutes

Shazam! – 132 minutes

Birds of Prey – 109 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 – 151 minutes

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 242 minutes

The Suicide Squad – 132 minutes

Black Adam – 125 minutes

Shazam Fury of the Gods – 130 minutes

If you’re including Peacemaker, all eight episodes in Season 1 amount to 343 minutes.

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to binge the entire DCEU in its current form, before James Gunn reboots the whole thing with The Flash, it would take 2,186 minutes – that’s nearly 36.5 hours.

You can check out our guide to the longest movies ever made across several franchises, including Marvel and Harry Potter, here.

Shazam Fury of the Gods is in cinemas now, while you can read more of our coverage below…

Shazam 2 Review | Zachary Levi interview | Easter Eggs | Daughters of Atlas explained | Post-credits scene | Does Wonder Woman appear? | Superman v Shazam | Rachel Zegler’s Anthea explained | Does Black Adam appear? | Shazam x Wonder Woman | Does Shazam die? | Streaming details | Shazam 3