Shazam 2 – aka Shazam! Fury of the Gods – hits cinemas this week, but does the superhero sequel have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out…

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases worldwide on March 17, 2023. The comic book movie sees Zachary Levi return as the titular super-powered superhero, who is really teenage boy Billy Batson. Helen Mirren, Lucy Lui, and Rachel Zegler join him as the villainous Daughters of Atlas, who aren’t happy about Billy/Shazam stealing their family’s magic.

David F. Sandberg once again directs, from a script by Chris Morgan and Henry Grayden, with the official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world.”

We’ll be talking about the very end of the film via quotes from Sandberg, so BEWARE OF MILD SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does Shazam 2 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Shazam 2 does have a post-credits scene. And maybe even a mid-credit scene.

It’s tricky for us to elaborate, because the version of Shazam! Fury of the Gods screened for critics had no scenes during or after the credits.

But via a new interview with the superhero sequel’s director, we’ve learned that stuff was shot and is being held back for the film’s general release.

Black Adam won’t appear in post-credits scenes

While speaking to Uproxx, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg was asked if the lack of mid and post-credits scenes on early prints of the film meant that plans were affected by the regime change at Warner Bros., to which Sandberg said “No.”

The helmer then elaborated regarding those additional scenes, stating: “They exist. I think it’s more like wanting to save something for the fans on opening day and all that stuff. So it doesn’t all get out there.”

When asked if any of the scenes would tease the appearance of Black Adam – to which DC movies were thought to be building – Sandberg responded with another negative, saying: “No. They’re mostly just fun little scenes. It’s not like, ‘Here’s the new Superman.’ I can’t spoil too much, but you get to see some characters that are fun to see.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in cinemas on March 17, when we’ll be writing about what actually happens in those scenes. While the rest of our Shazam coverage can be found here, alongside a chat between star Zachary Levi, and the character’s oldest fan.