Does Shazam die during Fury of the Gods?

Shazam 2 is in cinemas now, featuring Billy Batson doing battle with the terrifying Daughters of Atlas, as well as a massive dragon – but does the title character die in Shazam Fury of the Gods? Read on to find out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hit screens today, and with DC movies being canceled and characters rebooted by the new folk running Warner Bros., it could be the last of the Shazam movies.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world.”

The film also climaxes with a huge battle where the stakes couldn’t be higher. But how does it end for Billy Batson? Read on to find out. Just BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Shazam die at the end of Shazam 2?

Yes, Shazam does die at the end of Shazam 2.

In the action-packed climax, Shazam fights Kalypso (Lucy Lui) who rides into battle atop a dragon called Ladon. Whom the film’s production notes describe as “an elemental dragon of humongous stature created from the Tree of Life itself.”

They go at it on and around a baseball diamond, with Shazam powering up via lightning. But even though hero ultimately defeats villain, he also dies in the process.

So-much-so that his family and friends bury poor Billy Batson at the end of the movie, and grieve at his grave.

Does Shazam live at the end of Fury of the Gods?

Yes, Shazam lives at the end of Fury of the Gods. The magic of a God is required to bring him back. And so somewhat conveniently Wonder Woman suddenly appears, grabs the magic staff, and slams it into the earth. Which brings life to both the ground and Billy.

In a scene that then harks back to horror classic Carrie, Shazam thrusts his hand out of the soil, and Billy Batson comes back to life.

He has a go at his friends for burying him quite so quickly, and flirts with Wonder Woman as best he can. Then Billy heads home to be with the Shazam family, now very much alive.

Fury of the Gods is out now, while you can read more of our Shazam coverage below…

