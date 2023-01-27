Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Release date, trailer, plot, cast, more

The Shazam sequel, Fury of the Gods, is the first big DC film for 2023, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming superhero team-up adventure ahead of its release date.

In recent months, the future of the DC universe has been evolving and changing on an almost daily basis. With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam film failing to succeed at the Box Office, Warner Brothers appears to be shaking things up with the DECU.

And while the DCEU is currently undergoing a massive change-up and overhaul, with the likes of Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and others all seemingly being recast, Zachary Levi’s Shazam seems to have survived the rework. At least for now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming superhero sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The upcoming Shazam sequel is set to be the first big DC release for 2023, with the movie hitting theatres on March 17, 2023.

The film underwent multiple release date changes and while it was supposed to release on December 21, 2022, the film was delayed for the last time to the current March release date. This delay was likely due to the studio not wanting to compete at the box office with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast – Who is in the sequel?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods features a star-studded lineup with many new and old actors stepping in to the shoes of some of DC’s most iconic characters.

DC Studios Fury of the Gods will be the newest team-up film from the DCEU.

Below is a list of the main cast and characters that are set to feature in the Shazam sequel, Fury of the Gods.

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson / Shazam

Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman

Rachel Zegler as Anthea, a daughter of Atlas

Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi

Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley

Lucy Liu as Kalypso: a daughter of Atlas

Djimon Hounsou as Wizard

Helen Mirren as Hespera: a daughter of Atlas

Fury of the Gods plot details: What will the movie be about?

As the film’s title suggests, the sequel will expand on the god-like characters and further develop the world that was set up in the first film. The official synopsis for the film includes the following description:

The synopsis says: “Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos.

“But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.”

And while the live-action adaptation of Shazam has largely stayed separate from the greater DCEU, time will tell if this sequel will tie the character into the larger world.

Does Shazam! Fury of the Gods have a trailer?

A brand new trailer for the film was just dropped on January 26, 2023. It can be viewed here:

In the trailer, viewers are given their best look yet at the film’s villains, with Mirren’s Hespera and Liu’s Kalypso both ready for war, promising to “annihilate everything” in their path.

In order to stop the duo, Shazam and his legion of gods must band together to fight the Daughters of Atlas while also making sure their powers don’t fall into the wrong hands.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie. For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.