With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 now in UK cinemas, we’re looking ahead to the future, and whether or not we’ll now get a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4.

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the great superhero trilogies. Vol 1 introduced the characters and was pretty much universally beloved. Vol 2 featured a superb villain in the shape of Kurt Russell’s Ego, and through Yondu’s death, didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 focusses on Rocket’s back-story, and is the most emotionally charged film in the franchise.

But what’s next for the GOTG? We’re going to analyse what happens in the movie – plus what those who made it have said – to figure out where the Guardians go from here.

So BEWARE OF GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 SPOILERS AHEAD…

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4?

The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 sets up a Vol 4 through an all-new team, with a brand-new leader.

The film’s climax sees Rocket crowned captain of this fresh iteration of the Guardians, and taking Groot with him. Then in the first post-credits scene, we see that Mark II of the GOTG also features Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Cosmo, Blurp, and Phyla-Vell. The sequence ending with them racing into their first battle as ‘Come and Get Your Love’ by Redbone blares.

If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4 does happen with this team however, it seems unlikely that writer-director James Gunn will oversee proceedings. He’s now doing DC stuff at Warner Bros., including directing his own Superman movie.

While when recently asked if he had ideas for a fourth movie on social media, Gunn stated – categorically – that “I always meant for the story to stop with Vol 3.”

How GOTG Vol 3 ending affects MCU future

As well as potentially setting up GOTG Vol 4, the new film also predicts a future for now former Guardian Peter Quill.

Vol 3’s ending sees him head home to earth to be reunited with his grandfather. While the second post-credit scene finds them eating breakfast together. Which is funny. But somewhat inconsequential.

Then however, the words “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return,” appear onscreen. Suggesting Chris Pratt will once again play Peter Quill. And with two new Avengers movies happening soon, don’t be surprised to see Star-Lord top-lining both of them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, while it releases in the US on May 5, 2023. For more on the movie, head to our dedicated GOTG page here.