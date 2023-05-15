How to watch I Am Ruth – is the Kate Winslet movie streaming?

I Am Ruth, the drama movie starring Kate Winslet, is the talk of the town after earning not one, but two BAFTA TV awards – so, here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

The 2023 BAFTA TV awards saw stars descend upon London on Sunday evening for a celebration of the past year in British TV.

And it turned out to be a resounding success for I Am Ruth, the latest entry to the I Am… series, which is a compilation of standalone dramas centered around the stories of women and their perspectives on life.

Avatar 2 star Kate Winslet gave a stunning performance, as did her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton, who appears in the British film as her on-screen daughter too. Following its BAFTAs success, you might be wondering how to watch I Am Ruth, and if it’s streaming in the US.

How to watch I Am Ruth – is it streaming?

Yes, I Am Ruth is available to stream on the Channel 4 website after dropping on December 8, 2022.

Although Channel 4 is a British broadcaster, there are two ways in which to stream its shows outside of the UK: download the Beebs Chrome extension or use a VPN.

The great news is that the network’s content is free if you watch it with ads, so there are no subscription fees if you’re happy to deal with a few breaks in between.

Alternatively, you can go ad-free for £3.99 ($4.98) per month or £39.99 ($49.92) annually.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What is I Am Ruth about?

If you’re wondering what the Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton starring two-hour feature is about, here’s the official description for I Am Ruth:

“The fictional storyline for I Am Ruth was developed and co-authored by Dominic Savage and Kate Winslet, who together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people.

“The film offers an honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter’s increasingly strained relationship.

“Winslet stars as Ruth, a loving and concerned mother who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya (Mia Threapleton) retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media.”

I Am Ruth and the other I Am… movies are available to stream on Channel 4 now. And you can check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | The Night Agent Season 2