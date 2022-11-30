Full Avatar 2 cast: All actors & characters

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming sequel to James Cameron’s mega-blockbuster.

It’s been 13 years since the world was dropped into, fell in love with, and mourned over Pandora, the breath-taking world at the heart of Avatar, Cameron’s late-noughties sci-fi hit.

While many expected a sequel to quickly follow, the director isn’t known for trying to cash in on something quickly. He’s gone all out for the first of four planned sequels, breaking new ground in technology for a multiplex-dominating epic.

If you’ve yet to re-watch the original Avatar or just want a catch-up, we’ve broken down all the major roles in the cast of Avatar 2, including the actors and the characters they play – some of whom may surprise you.

Contents

Avatar 2 cast: All actors and characters

Everyone makes the same joke about Avatar: it’s the highest-grossing movie of all time, yet nobody seems to remember the names of the characters. We don’t think this is true, but we’ve put together this guide of the cast and characters for anyone wanting a refresh ahead of seeing Avatar 2.

The official synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Jake Sully: Sam Worthington

20th Century Studios

Sam Worthington will return as Jake Sully, who first appeared in Avatar in human form, before falling in love with Neytiri, siding with the Na’vi against the RDA, and leaving his body behind to permanently become one of the Na’vi.

Worthington is also known for roles in Terminator Salvation, Everest, Clash of the Titans, and playing Alex Mason in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Neytiri: Zoe Saldaña

20th Century Studios

Zoe Saldaña will also reprise her role as Neytiri, the future Tsahìk of her clan and Jake’s husband, with whom she shares kids in the sequel.

“I hope it’s well received because it was certainly special for me to be a part of it and to have worked with the people I’ve worked with to be aging with them growing with them in this industry the opportunities that it opened for me but also the conversation that it started even for somebody like me about the environment,” she told Good Morning America.

Saldaña is perhaps best known for playing Gamora in The Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the MCU. She is the second-highest-grossing actress of all time.

Kiri: Sigourney Weaver

20th Century Studios

Sigourney Weaver will play Kiri, the daughter of Jake and Neytiri. Weaver originally played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film, who died during the RDA assault on Hometree.

She told Empire: “I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5’ 10” or 5’ 11” when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She’s searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim.”

Weaver is an Oscar-nominated actress famous for roles in the Alien franchise, Ghostbusters, and much more.

Colonel Miles Quaritch: Stephen Lang

20th Century Studios

Stephen Lang will return as Colonel Miles Quaritch, the primary antagonist of the first film. If you cast your mind back, he was killed in a bout with Jake and Neytiri, getting more than a few arrows and a knife through the chest.

However, Avatar 2 will see him reprise his role as a “Recombinant”, essentially a Na’vi body embedded with his consciousness.

While Lang has enjoyed a long career in the likes of Manhunter, Tombstone, and Public Enemies, he’s likely best known for starring as “The Blind Man” in the Don’t Breathe movies.

Corporal Lyle Wainfleet: Matt Gerald

20th Century Studios

Matt Gerald will return as Lyle Wainfleet, an RDA soldier also killed in the Na’vi retaliation in the original film, who’s memories have been transferred to a Na’vi body, allowing him to live.

Gerald earlier appeared in Netflix’s Daredevil, Bright, and San Andreas.

Ronal: Kate Winslet

20th Century Studios

Kate Winslet is one of the most highly anticipated additions to Avatar 2. She’s playing Ronal, a freediver in the oceanic Metkayina clan. “Whilst my role is actually relatively small comparative to the lengthy shoot (I will only have around one month with Jim and the principal actors), it is a pivotal character in the ongoing story,” she told Variety.

One of Winslet’s most famous roles is in another James Cameron movie: Titanic, playing Rose.

Tonowari: Cliff Curtis

20th Century Studios

Cliff Curtis will play Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina clan and Ronal’s husband. “I genuinely think it’s going to be one of the most amazing cinematic experiences I’ve ever had. I don’t think the world’s really ready for what’s going to happen. It’s beyond exciting,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Curtis has appeared in Sunshine, Training Day, The Meg, and Doctor Sleep.

Mo’at: CCH Pounder

20th Century Studios

CCH Pounder has returned as Mo’at, the mother of Neytiri and spiritual leader of the Omaticaya.

The actress has received four Emmy nominations for roles in The X-Files, ER, The Shield, and The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, and starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Face/Off.

Norm Spellman: Joel David Moore

20th Century Studios

Joel David Moore will return as Dr. Norm Spellman, one of the researchers who was part of the original Avatar program and sided with the Na’vi by the end of the film.

Moore is known for starring in Dodgeball, Hatchet, and The Guest.

Parker Selfridge: Giovanni Ribisi

20th Century Studios

Giovanni Ribisi will reprise his role as Parker Selfridge, the floor-putting, unobtanium-hungry executive at the head of the RDA’s mining and colonizing operation in the first film. In an interview with Screen Rant, he said it “takes what [James Cameron] did with the first film to a whole other level.”

Ribisi is known for roles in Lost in Translation, Sneaky Pete, Ted, Friends, and The Offer.

General Frances Ardmore: Edie Falco

20th Century Studios

Edie Falco has joined Avatar 2 as General Frances Ardmore, described as “the Commander in charge of the RDA’s interests in the Avatar Sequels.” Few details are known about Falco’s role and the extent of her villainy.

Falco is best known for playing Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos, as well as Nurse Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie.

Dr. Ian Garvin: Jemaine Clement

Jemaine Clement will play Dr. Ian Garvin in Avatar 2. “I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years and I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters,” Cameron told Variety.

Clement is best known for his work with Bret McKenzie in Flight of the Conchords, while also appearing in the likes of DC League of Super Pets, The Lego Batman Movie, Moana, and What We Do In The Shadows.

Dr. Karina Mogue: Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is one of the big-ticket additions to the Avatar franchise, especially amid awards season hype for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She will play Dr. Karina Mogue.

“Yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can’t really talk very much about it,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“But it’s James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he’s done, the work that he’s doing, the energy. He’s a genius, he’s a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope.”

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel may be the biggest mystery of Avatar 2. We don’t know who he’s playing – hell, he might not even be in it. We know this: he’s joined the Avatar franchise in some way or another, having posted a video with James Cameron on the set, and confirming he’ll be in the sequels.

That’s everything we know about the Avatar 2 cast. We’ll update this article upon further announcements and following the movie’s release.

