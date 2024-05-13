How to watch IF — Is it streaming?

IF, the new family movie written and directed by John Krasinski, is an exploration of what it means to keep your childhood imagination alive. Here’s how to watch IF, with information on whether it’s available on streaming services.

What if you could see other people’s imaginary friends? That’s the strange and wonderful power that Bea, a girl going through a traumatic family event, finds herself with in IF.

Starring an army of famous voices to bring the quirky fantasy characters to life, IF is the perfect family movie to get stuck into this summer.

Here’s a breakdown of where you can watch the new movie, when it’s out, and a full synopsis.

How to watch IF

The only way to watch IF is in theaters from Friday May 17, 2024, as it’s a theatrical exclusive for now.

The movie has already been released in France (it came out on May 8), and will follow in the US and UK on May 17.

Is IF streaming?

IF isn’t streaming right now, but it’ll likely end up on streaming services by the end of 2024.

It should have a theatrical run for at least a few months (depending on the box office income) and will become available to rent or buy on digital platforms soon after. Once it comes to streaming services, it’ll likely end up on Paramount+, since the studio is distributing the movie.

What is IF about?

IF follows Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl who is staying with her grandmother while her father is in hospital, who later discovers that she can see long-forgotten imaginary friends.

She teams up with Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who has been attempting to re-home the imaginary friends (referred to as “IFs”) with new children.

The official synopsis is as follows: “From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

“IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.”

