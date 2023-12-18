How to watch The Color Purple – is it streaming?

The classic novel returns to the screen in a brand-new adaptation – here’s how to watch The Color Purple alongside if it’s streaming.

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, and Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple is a late entrant to awards season, but is a name that many will be familiar with.

Originally known for being a serious and tragic drama, the story has been adapted into a musical production in line with its 2005 Broadway production.

Article continues after ad

Now about to head to screens, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Color Purple and whether it’s streaming.

Article continues after ad

Is The Color Purple on streaming?

No, The Color Purple isn’t available on streaming, with no confirmed date for when it will be available on digital platforms.

However, early predictions estimate that the movie could be available to stream as early as February 2024.

This is based on the release patterns of Warner Bros., with films typically streaming between 30-45 days after its theatrical run.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update this page with the latest streaming news as it comes in.

How to watch The Color Purple

The Color Purple releases in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

U.K. fans will need to wait a little while longer for the musical adaptation, coming to cinemas on January 26, 2023.

Article continues after ad

It was originally scheduled to be released on December 20, 2023, but later switched release dates with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film had its world premiere in London on November 20.

Article continues after ad

What is The Color Purple about?

Based on the 1982 novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of the 1985 film of the same name.

Whoopi Goldberg originally starred as Celie, with Danny Glover as Albert and Margaret Avery as Shug. Oprah Winfrey, who appeared as Sofia, now serves as a producer on the 2023 version alongside Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones.

The movie’s official synopsis reads “Torn apart from her sister and her children, Celie faces many hardships in life, including an abusive husband. With support from a sultry singer named Shug Avery, as well as her stand-her-ground stepdaughter, Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3