How to watch Immaculate — is it streaming?

Sydney Sweeney fans have been begging the actress to go into horror movies for years, and now they’re finally getting their wish come true — here’s how to watch Immaculate on streaming and other platforms.

Really, is there anything scarier than a nun? Immaculate doesn’t seem to think so. As a young American woman joins an ancient Italian convent, she soon finds herself trapped emotionally and physically in a game of faith and manipulation.

Sydney Sweeney has been working on Immaculate for years, with the script becoming a passion project for the actress ever since she encountered it at 16 years old. As the Euphoria star finally gets the horror movie off the ground, fans will no doubt want to flock to check out their dream scream queen in the latest religious flick.

So, how can you watch Immaculate? Here’s everything you need to know about catching one of the most-anticipated horror movies of 2024 on streaming services and more.

Is Immaculate streaming?

Immaculate isn’t currently on streaming platforms, and it won’t be for at least a couple of months as the movie is a theatrical-only release for now.

Once it’s had a decent theatrical run, it’ll likely end up on streaming platforms (like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+) to rent or buy, before becoming available as part of a streaming subscription.

The exact platform isn’t confirmed yet, but there are some clues based on previous movies from Black Bear and Neon that suggest Hulu or Netflix could be potential options.

How to watch Immaculate

You’ll be able to watch Immaculate in theaters from Friday, March 22. Selected early screenings have been available from March 13 in limited theaters.

The release will be a theatrical exclusive to begin with, so this is the best way to check out the new Sydney Sweeney movie. (If you want to find out what we thought, don’t miss our Immaculate review!) To check if there are early screenings in your area, you can visit the official website.

The official synopsis of Immaculate reads: “Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets.”

