How to watch Priscilla – Is it streaming?

Sofia Coppola’s newest movie, Priscilla, is already making awards buzz – but where can you watch it, and is it streaming?

Pop on your rock ‘n roll record player, as it’s time for some Elvis. Or rather, it’s time for Priscilla, the newest movie by auteur Sofia Coppola.

The A24 biopic follows this synopsis: “When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who’s already a meteoric rock ‘n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend.”

Article continues after ad

Priscilla is already drumming up awards hype, so if you’re hoping to watch it, here’s how.

Article continues after ad

Where can I watch Priscilla?

Currently, Priscilla is exclusively available to watch in cinemas as of October 27.

To purchase tickets, visit the website or location of your local cinema.

Is Priscilla on streaming?

No, Priscilla is not available on any streaming service or digitally as of writing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The current Rotten Tomatoes critics score for Priscilla is 82%, and many reviews have matched this sentiment. We ourselves gave the flick 3 stars, stating, “On paper, Priscilla should be a knockout film, yet the largely subdued and subtle tones of Coppola’s filmmaking work against the true-life story to make it forgettable.”

Article continues after ad

When and where will Priscilla be on streaming?

There is currently no confirmation if and when Priscilla will be available on streaming. However, it likely will, and if so it will initially go exclusively on HBO & Max.

Article continues after ad

Since most of the other A24 movies are available to stream on Max, we can expect the same for Priscilla. The length of time it stays in cinemas before heading to streaming will depend on the success of the movie – the bigger it is, the longer it will remain in theatres. But we can imagine that we’ll have the movie in our homes by this time next year at the latest.

Article continues after ad

Afterwards, we could potentially see the biopic appear on Netflix, Max, or Hulu at any point in the future.

How to watch Priscilla on digital platforms

Priscilla will be available to rent and purchase from digital platforms such as Amazon as of December 15, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Priscilla is now in cinemas. Check out more of our Priscilla coverage here, and more of our Movies & TV content here.