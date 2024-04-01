Back to Black is a new musical biopic about the life and times of singer Amy Winehouse – here’s details of how to watch the movie, plus if it’s streaming.

Amy Winehouse bust onto the music scene with debut album ‘Frank’ in 2003, a record that fused jazz and hip-hop, and sold more than a million copies. The British singer followed that with ‘Back to Black’ in 2016, a soul record that sold more than 16 million copies, and spawned monster hits like ‘Rehab’ and ‘You Know I’m No Good’.

But Winehouse struggled with both drugs and alcohol throughout her time in the limelight, and died in 2011, at the age of just 27.

Back to Black is a new movie about her life and music, directed by Sam Taylor-Wood, and starring Marisa Abela as the singer. Here’s details of where and how you can watch the biopic.

How to watch Back to Black — is the Amy Winehouse movie streaming?

Back to Black hits UK cinemas on April 12, 2024, and May 17, 2024, in the US, where it will play exclusively for several weeks before launching on streaming.

The Amy Winehouse movie is released in Poland that day too, followed by Germany, Australia, and the Netherlands on April 18, and France and New Zealand on April 25.

StudioCanal is releasing in the UK and Focus Features – a subsidiary of Universal – in the US, so there’s no word yet regarding whether the film will stream on their own services, or Netflix/Prime Video. But we’ll update this article as-and-when we have news.

