Jumanji: The Next Level is currently sitting near the top of the Netflix charts in the UK, so will there be a Jumanji sequel?

The Jumanji franchise is pretty unique. There have been four films thus far, but some of them have connected in the loosest way.

The first movie was released in 1995 and starred Robin Williams. Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 book of the same name, it revolved around kids being sucked into a deadly boardgame, and featured state-of-the-art digital effects. That was followed by belated sequel Zathura in 2005, which had little in common with its predecessor beyond the boardgame conceit, and instead featured a new set of kids ending up in space.

Then in 2017 we got even more belated sequel/reboot Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. Quickly followed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2019. Both were smash-hits, raking in nearly $2 billion at the global box office, so is a Jumanji sequel happening anytime soon?

Will there be a Jumanji sequel?

Yes, there will be a Jumanji sequel. The film is still in the early stages of development, with all parties busy on other projects, including Christmas movie Red One. But plans for a Jumanji sequel are already afoot.

“We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie,” producer Hiram Garcia told Collider at the tail-end of 2021. “We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We’re bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie’s going to happen. It’s going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway.

“As you can imagine, Kevin is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ [Dwayne Johnson] is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we’re about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji’s going to be on deck once it’s ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie.”

Jumanji villain has already been revealed

The plot of the Jumanji sequel might be a secret at present, but we already know who the villain will be. Kind-of. Way back in December 2019 Dwayne Johnson posted a picture with The Next Level villain Jurgan the Brute. Played by Rory McGann.

Alongside that photo, he wrote the following: “When Rory first walked on set of Jumanji it immediately reminded me of one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, The Six Million Dollar Man and the episode where Lee Majors takes on Big Foot, played by the legendary Andre the Giant.

“Cool plot twist about Jurgan Jurgan is he’s an actual avatar in the game. Meaning – SOMEONE is playing him. But who? That’s the big mystery. In the next Jumanji we’ll find out just who’s been playing the Jurgan the Brute.”

