Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Who is Mordenkainen?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is filled with fantastic D&D lore, allowing most previous players the chance to jump up at the simple mention of a name, especially one like Mordenkainen. Unfortunately, many aren’t too sure who this man is, and why Simon is so fearful of him. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mordenkainen is a mysterious name uttered by Simon and Sofina in regards to the unbreakable seal placed on the door to the safe the group must get access to – but it is quickly addressed as being unbreakable due to the name, often causing confusion for many viewers.

So, who is Mordenkainen and why did Simon so quickly dismiss breaking into the vault? We’ve got all the answers right here to help eliminate that confusion.

Who’s Mordenkainen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Wizards of The Coast Mordenkainen is among the most powerful and renowned Wizards in Dungeons and Dragons.

Mordenkainen is a legendary Archmage from the world of Oerth. He’s an incredibly powerful Wizard, often known as one of the greatest in Dungeons & Dragons, and is feared by many who attempt to either wrong him or get past some of his incredibly powerful spells. In fact, he even created his own spells, many of which are used throughout campaigns by similar magic users, although we don’t see Simon or Sofina using any in the film.

Many players will have likely stumbled across him in the equally as legendary campaign, Curse of Strahd, or will know him from D&D books containing his name, such as Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes.

So, now we know how powerful of a Wizard Mordenkainen actually is, it instantly becomes understandable as to how fearful Simon was of the seal and how quickly he dismissed thoughts of simply using magic to get into the vault.

While that’s, unfortunately, the only real glimpse we get from this legendary Wizard, it’s still a fantastic easter egg for D&D fans and a true example of power from Forge and Neverwinter in general.