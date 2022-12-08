Reacher Season 2: Release date window, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about Reacher Season 2, the return of Jack Reacher on Amazon Prime, from release date and trailer information to cast, plot, and other details.

Lee Child’s burly, roaming military man was first brought to life by Tom Cruise in 2012’s Jack Reacher, directed by his Mission: Impossible cohort Christopher McQuarrie.

While well-reviewed, fans had one major issue: Cruise looks nothing like how Jack Reacher is described in the books: 6’5″ tall, dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and he’s absolutely ripped.

Reacher, a new series on Amazon Prime, changed that with Alan Ritchson – so, here’s what we know about Season 2 so far.

Reacher Season 2 is expected to hit Prime Video in Spring 2023. An exact date has yet to be announced.

The show was renewed for a second season almost instantly after the first episode landed on the streaming platform. While The Boys is one of Prime’s biggest shows, Reacher was the first to claim the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 chart, with a whopping 1.6 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes.

Showrunner Nick Santora told TV Line: “I think the show was received well because Lee Child created an incredible character.

“Jack Reacher is beyond unique. He’s very different from any other literary character that’s out there, and hopefully now people think that he’s different from other characters on television.”

In a video shared on Instagram in September, Ritchson confirmed production had begun. “All right, we’re here. Reacher Season 2,” he said.

“We’re back, bigger and better than ever. Ready to kick things off with a Reacher slate. This makes it official, we’re in.”

Reacher Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Reacher Season 2 will star Alan Hitchson as Jack Reacher, obviously.

However, don’t expect many characters to return from Season 1, as the series is trying to maintain the essence of Child’s books by having Reacher travel from place to place, meeting different people, and fighting different baddies.

This excludes Maria Sten, who’ll return as Frances Neagley, one of the recurring characters in the novels as well as the series going forward.

Other Reacher Season 2 cast members have been confirmed, including:

Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell

Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M

Rory Cochrane as Shane Langston

Domenick Lombardozzi

Luke Bilyk

Dean McKenzie

Edsson Morales

Andres Collantes

Shannon Kook-Chun

Ty Victor Olsson

Josh Blacker

Al Sapienza

There’s a possibility that Maxwell Jenkins may return as a young Reacher in more flashbacks, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

“Lee Child has created an incredible world with his Jack Reacher novels,” Jenkins told Pop Culturalist.

“Nick Santora and the writers, directors, and main cast have adapted it beautifully and authentically, and I think audiences appreciate that. There’s a reason these novels are so beloved.

“The stories are exciting. The characters are unique and fun to go on a journey with. I am proud to be even a small part of such a great series, and I hope I get to continue adding where I can to the Reacher story.”

Amazon Studios

While reiterating that Reacher is meant to encounter different characters, Santora said anyone could reappear down the line.

“I will say this, and I’m not trying to be coy or cute: You never know if a character might come back,” he told TV Line.

“We might come up with a great idea and say, ‘You know what? Maybe that character can work in Season 2 or 3,’ and then you bring them back for a bit or for an extended visit.

“Reacher is not a character who runs around with an entourage. He’s a lone wolf, so you have to stay true to that.”

Reacher Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

While Season 1 followed the first book, Killing Floor, the plot of Reacher Season 2 will adapt the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble.

As per Prime, the logline for Season 2 reads: “When the members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind – revenge.”

The Amazon synopsis for the book also reads: “From a helicopter high above the California desert, a man is sent free-falling into the night. On the streets of Portland, Jack Reacher is pulled out of his wandering life and plunged into the heart of a conspiracy that is killing old friends… and the people he once trusted with his life.”

Santora told fans to not “assume we’re going chronologically, and don’t assume we’re not going chronologically.”

Reacher Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Reacher Season 2 – but if you’ve yet to catch the show, check out the trailer for Season 1 below:

