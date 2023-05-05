Is Pete Davidson in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Find out if the former SNL star makes a cameo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now, and you can read our 5-star review of the movie here. The film marks the end of this iteration of the GOTG story, plus the end of James Gunn’s tenure as writer-director of the movies.

Throughout the trilogy, there have been cameos aplenty, and Vol 3 is no different, with Sylvester Stallone once again showing up as Stakar Ogord, Howard the Duck making his third appearance, and Nathan Fillion finally getting to show his face.

But another star also makes a brief appearance, though you only hear his voice. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 SPOILERS AHEAD…

Is Pete Davidson in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Yes, Pete Davidson is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. He makes a voice cameo, playing a grateful alien blob.

The scene in question occurs towards the end of the film, when the Guardians are endeavouring to free the children who have been imprisoned and experimented upon by the High Evolutionary.

It isn’t just people either, as animals and aliens have also been ripped apart and fused together by the film’s antagonist, in a manner similar to literary villain Doctor Moreau.

During the rescue mission, Mantis opens a cage that houses one such unfortunate soul – a blobby confection of metal and flesh. She screams at the site of the creature, who thanks Mantis, while she pretends to have been frightened by something else.

Those thanks are uttered by Pete Davidson. This marks the second time he’s worked with James Gunn in a superhero movie, as Davidson played Blackguard in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

It’s a brief cameo, but an important one, reminding the Guardians – and by proxy the audience – to not judge a book by its cover.

