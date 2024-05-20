Fast and Furious 11 may give fans what they’ve been wanting for years

The original Fast and Furious franchise will be coming to an end with its 11th movie and it seems like the crew might end up where it all began.

Since it first premiered in 2001, the Fast and Furious movies has upped the stakes with each entry from driving cars into buildings to dropping cars from airplanes.

But, for the crew’s last outing for a while, NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman and Chief Content Officer Donna Langley has hinted that the stakes may be reset back to zero.

“Where we go next is a question,” Langley told Variety. “We may pivot another time and bring it back to the streets of L.A. and maybe make it a more intimate story.”

Article continues after ad

Universal Pictures

Fast and Furious superfans have been wanting the movies to shed their over-the-top reputation for a while, so this news definitely made more than a few of them happy.

“Don’t just end off with a bang but end off with a more grounded and emotional story that reflects on all the other movies to now, like a love letter to the franchise basically,” one fan tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Another fan begged the franchise to go “back to basics pls,” with a third commenting, “They’re realizing now that more, more, more tends to make audiences care less. The power of the Fast and Furious franchise lies in the street story and family arc. Not in space.”

Article continues after ad

Fast 11 will be a direct sequel to 2023’s Fast X, which ended with Dominic Toretto and his team being completely dominated by the movie’s main villain Dante Reyes.

As you wait for Fast 11, check out for all the new movies streaming, along with the best animated movies, best horror movies, and upcoming Disney Plus releases.