The Rock addresses Vin Diesel beef and return to Fast franchise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave an update on his future in the Fast & Furious franchise, addressing his long-standing beef with star Vin Diesel.

The Rock has built his acting career around playing an archetypal tough-guy, and no role has better exemplified that than no-nonsense law enforcement agent Luke Hobbs.

First introduced in The Fast Five, Hobbs began as an antagonistic force to the Fast Family, but eventually grew to join the crew on several missions. Even though he is on the side of the law, he seems to always be drawn to working with the Family against a more pressing threat.

Now that the Fast franchise appears to be winding down, The Rock gave an update on where Hobbs stands. Note: Spoilers for Fast X will follow.

Although The Rock has been constant presence in the franchise since he was introduced, even earning his own spinoff movie Hobbs and Shaw, a rift between himself and Vin Diesel meant Hobbs has been absent from the last few installments.

That’s why it was such an unexpected thrill for fans to see Hobbs reappear in a post-credits scene for Fast X. The teaser seems to indicate that Hobbs will return for the final two films in the franchise.

But The Rock took to Twitter to surprise fans with an update that goes beyond those two movies. That’s right, it seems another Hobbs spinoff movie is in the works.

He says that fan response to Hobbs’ inclusion in Fast X has “blown us away” and that “[t]he next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up for FASTX: Part II.”

So, it seems that the next solo Hobbs movie will be releasing before the eleventh entry in the main Fast series. And, from the looks of it, it means that Hobbs will likely make an appearance in that movie, as well.

The Rock also addressed that infamous feud with Diesel, saying, “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and FANS that we love.”

So it looks like the Family is being put back together just in time for them to ride off into the sunset.