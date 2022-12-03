Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU future casts doubt on Hobbs and Shaw 2

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson may not return for sequels to Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw as producer and collaborator Kelly McCormick has offered an update on the anticipated spin-off sequel.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham proved to be a powerhouse duo in 2019’s Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw.

Bringing together their respective characters that debuted in Fast Five and Furious 7 respectively, the David Leitch-directed entry netted the franchise $760 million, aiding the franchise’s stance as the eighth highest-grossing movie series in the world.

Though Hobbs and Shaw teased future spin-off adventures, Dwayne Johnson’s commitment to the DCEU may have put any potential plans on ice.

Article continues after ad

Hobbs and Shaw 2 hinges on Dwayne Johnson as sequel stalls development

Making the promotional rounds for the Christmas-themed actioner Violent Night, producer Kelly McCormick revealed fresh details about Hobbs and Shaw 2’s status.

“We would love to, there’s no conversations at this time. I do feel like there were a lot of seeds planted to try to create a spinoff in a way that included a Kevin Hart and a Ryan Reynolds and sort of all that kind of stuff,” McCormick to said Brandon Davis of ComicBook.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

McCormick explained, “that was intentional, but not necessarily because we had plans in mind, just because it would be fun to have different players for them to play with, if anybody, or we wanted to go for it in a different way.”

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Seb Delanney Dwayne Johnson’s passion for cars extends past the Fast and Furious franchise.

With Black Adam and a refined slate of DCEU movies on the cards from James Gunn and Peter Safran, McCormick believes Johnson would to drive Hobbs and Shaw 2 to the finish line: “I don’t know, I mean Dwayne’s a really busy guy and you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that.

So, you know, we’re ready if he wants to and until then he’s just dominating so all power to him.”

The next entry of the Fast saga is set to be 2023’s Fast X, which will culminate the entire saga as a two-part finale.