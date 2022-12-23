Fast X is bringing back a DC star’s dead character

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious saga, is set to bring back a dead character once played by a huge DC star.

Fast X is set to be the biggest Fast and Furious movie yet – literally, as its budget has reportedly ballooned to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made.

It’s the second-last movie in the mainline franchise (Vin Diesel and co. have been very clear about the likelihood of spinoffs), so we can expect everyone to show up, plus a few new faces; namely, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Amid speculation over whether Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Hobbs, especially after the fall of Black Adam at DC, another character is set to return.

Fast X will bring back a dead character

Fast X will reportedly see the return of Gal Gadot as Gisele, last seen falling to her death from the airplane on the endless runway in Fast and Furious 6.

This comes courtesy of The Direct, with its report backed by Big Screen Leaks. “This is true. She’s only in one scene at the end and she was only in the most recent cut so I didn’t figure it was worth reporting,” the account wrote.

Gisele was introduced in Fast Five as a former Mossad agent who once worked for Arturo Braga, a Brazilian drug lord. She teamed up with the family for the Rio heist, but sacrifices herself during the pursuit of Owen Shaw in order to save Han.

It’s worth remembering that, much like comic books, death isn’t always the end for Fast and Furious characters: Han returned in Fast and Furious 9 after seemingly being murdered by Deckard Shaw in Tokyo Drift; and that’s before we get to all the other death-defying antics, including flying a Pontiac to space and driving a car across three skyscrapers.

The big, curious question mark hangs over Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner. Walker passed away in 2013, but Diesel has hinted at some form of a return in the finale, especially after his car pulled up to the Toretto home in F9.

“I’ll answer it this way: the finale of Fast & Furious 8 was in service of a nod that he lives in our universe. The finale of F9 is a little bit more telling at what the future will bring,” he told UNILAD.

Fast X will be released on May 19, 2023.