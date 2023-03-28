Fast and Furious 10: Brie Larson isn’t playing Brian O’Conner’s sister

Some fans predicted Brie Larson would be playing Brian O’Conner’s sister in Fast and Furious 10, but the star has since confirmed key details about her role as Tess.

Fast and Furious 10, titled Fast X, is the penultimate entry in Vin Diesel and co.’s Fast Saga. Cue the Super Smash Bros “everyone is here” excitement, because it seems like the whole franchise cast is expected to return (with the possible exception of The Rock).

There’s newcomers too: Jason Momoa will make his debut as Dante, the newest villain in the series with an axe to grind with Dom Toretto after his safe-dragging exploits in Rio; and then there’s Tess, played by Oscar-winner Brie Larson.

Article continues after ad

Speculation has been rife around her character, especially as some suspected she’d be revealed to be the sister of Paul Walker’s Brian. However, this isn’t the case, as confirmed by the actress herself.

Brie Larson confirms who Tess is in Fast and Furious 10

Tess is the daughter of Mr. Nobody, the shadowy government agent played by Kurt Russell, who first appeared in Fast and Furious 7.

Mr. Nobody returned in Fast and Furious 8, but only made a brief appearance in the ninth entry. It’s unclear whether he’ll pop up in Fast X, but it seems likely Russell will reprise his role in some form before the saga comes to a close.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Total Film, Larson said: “Tess is Mr. Nobody’s daughter. She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that.

“Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.

Article continues after ad

“I would say Tess is a little bit of a mystery. She is part of the Agency, but she also goes rogue and edges more towards the family side, but that means she has a lot to prove. When Dom gives her an impossible task that’s going to require a lot of thought and effort and also is putting herself at risk, she doesn’t question it. I think that shows who she is, that she’s willing to go to those lengths.

“She agrees to do it because she wants to show up for this family the way that her father did. She’s also really intelligent. Tess plays the game well. She’s not afraid of going on her own mission to do what she feels is right in her heart.”

Article continues after ad

Fast and Furious 10 speeds into cinemas on May 19, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.