Twitter reacts to Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s Ken

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, and the first still of the actor in character has dropped on Twitter, and caused something of a stir.

A photo was revealed yesterday of actor Ryan Gosling dressed up as a Mattel Ken doll, which is the character he will be playing in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

The photo, which was released by Warner Bros., depicts Ryan Gosling with bleach-blonde hair and a tanned bare chest, dressed in 80s-esque double denim with Ken-branded underwear.

Many fans have speculated that he is dressed in homage to the 1993 “Earring Magic Ken” – the first version of the doll with blonde hair and the highest selling Ken doll in history – so the Daily Mail placed an image of the doll besides Gosling’s photo.

Ryan Gosling IS Ken

Ryan is seen showing off his tanned and chiseled chest in a cut-off denim jacket and white bleached hair for the role pic.twitter.com/EtZnKgvaOx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 15, 2022

Gosling, who is known for his wide range of work in La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, and Drive, was perhaps not people’s first choice for Ken, but he definitely looks ready for the role. Read More: One-Punch Man live-action adaptation will be helmed by Fast & Furious Director Barbie is being directed by Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, and her partner Noah Baumbach has written the script. Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie as the titular doll, whose character appearance was released in April of this year. The cast also features stars such as Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and Alexandra Shipp. According to IMDB, the plot of the film is as follows: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. A live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.” Considering Gerwig is at the helm, the film will likely breathe a fascinating and metatextual life into the franchise, which fans are very excited to see.

This sentiment has only been spurred on by Robbie, who stated this to The Hollywood Reporter about the project: “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is.’

“But our goal is to be like, “Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'”

Twitter reacts to Ryan Gosling’s Ken

The photo has taken Twitter by storm, with everyone tweeting their excitement (or dismay) at Gosling’s new look. Here are some of the best:

All I care about is Ryan Gosling as Ken. pic.twitter.com/FxbDicfoPl — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) June 15, 2022

I’m so happy like how do they keep making such good things. You’d think they’d run out of incredible things to make but then Greta Gerwig is like actually I’m gonna direct a Barbie movie and Ryan Gosling will be ken. Just very good https://t.co/9ofUUbbtGC — Big Joel (@biggestjoel) June 15, 2022

Read More: Why Chris Evans replaced Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear

Ryan Gosling as Ken in #Barbie is actually perfect pic.twitter.com/bVzZomh2Hl — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 15, 2022

There has already even been fan-art for the character.

Ryan Gosling as Ken 💖 Can't wait for Barbie ✨ pic.twitter.com/YTkSe1fesz — Marciano Palácio 🤝 HOLD MY HAND (@mars_palacio) June 15, 2022

Some tweets were (perhaps ironically) also singing their future praises for Gosling’s performance.

exhibit a to why ryan gosling can be ken in this barbie movie pic.twitter.com/OOu5pC8c5S — gabrielle 🦋 (@STAMPEDSUGAR) June 16, 2022

And as is the case on Twitter, a lot of the tweets were poking fun at the image, but thankfully it all seems to be in good jest.

Ryan Gosling as the Santa Monica houses: pic.twitter.com/WrW1sNss65 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) June 15, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

ryan and margot giving sharpay and ryan vibes #barbie pic.twitter.com/Z5llNFaL3c — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) June 15, 2022

While most tweets were either excited or lovingly teasing, Drag Queen Trixie Mattel and show host Conan O’Brien’s tweets were definitely on another level.

if you feel the desire to text me updates about the Barbie film, I already know the tea before you know the tea. I have already processed the Ryan Gosling photo for a thousand lifetimes. — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) June 15, 2022

I can’t believe Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the Barbie movie, I’ll put my smooth mound up against his any day. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 15, 2022

When and where can I watch the Barbie movie?

Great Gerwig’s live-action Barbie film is coming to the big screen on July 21, 2023.

So make sure to grab your fake tan, blonde hair dye, and your best pink outfit for the occasion!