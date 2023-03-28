How long is Oppenheimer? Runtime of new Christopher Nolan movie explained

New Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer is heading into cinemas this summer, and star Matt Damon has revealed the movie’s runtime.

The release of a new Christopher Nolan feature is an event, whether it’s a Batman movie, a sci-fi epic, or a war-time drama.

Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer falls into the latter category, being about the so-called father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The official synopsis calls it an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” While thanks to a new interview with one of the film’s stars, we now pretty much know the movie’s length.

How long is the Oppenheimer runtime?

Oppenheimer is believed to have a runtime of around three hours long.

While doing interviews on the red-carpet for his new movie Air, Matt Damon told Variety that he’s already seen Oppenheimer, stating: “It’s three hours. It’s fantastic.”

Damon is General Leslie Groves Jr. in the movie, who was director of the Manhattan Project, while Cillian Murphy plays the title character.

“Cillian is phenomenal. He’s everything you would want him to be,” Damon said of his co-star, before adding of the runtime: “I think it’s almost three hours. It goes so fast, it’s great.”

That would make it director Christopher Nolan’s longest movie yet, beating The Dark Knight Rises (which clocked in at 165 minutes) and Interstellar (which was a whopping 169-minutes).

Who is in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie features one of the most star-studded ensembles ever assembled. As well as Murphy and Damon, Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt as the title character’s wife, biologist and botanist Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock.

Benny Safdie is theoretical physicist Edward Teller, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence, while the supporting cast includes Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh.

The movie was filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including – for the first time ever – sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography. Indeed Universal is pitching it as an “IMAX-shot thriller.”

Oppenheimer opens on July 21, 2023. For everything else we know about the movie, head here.