Predator: Badlands – Release date, cast & everything we know

Predator: Badlands has a confirmed release date, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming instalment.

The Predator franchise is making a huge comeback. After struggling to reclaim the success and praise of the original movies, the recent entry, Prey, received both critical and commercial success.

Following the 2022 film, the franchise is looking to expand once again, with Predator: Badlands being the next installment.

With a release date and early cast now known, here is everything you need to know about Predator: Badlands ahead of its release.

Predator: Badlands will be released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Previously, the MCU Blade movie was slated for release on this date; however, Badlands has now taken its place.

What’s more, this marks the first theatrical release from the franchise 2018’s The Predator as Prey skipped theatres and was released straight on Hulu where it broke records for the platform.

Cast: Who is set to star?

Elle Fanning is set to star as the lead in the new Predator: Badlands film. Fanning has been acting since she was less than three years old and has continued to grow as a star into adulthood.

She has made a name for herself by starring in Maleficent and The Beguild and most recently found major success in her role as Catherine in The Great.

While acclaimed, Fanning has never really delved into the world of action, and her role in Predator is likely to be a big change for the young actress.

What’s more, director Dan Trachtenberg will be back to helm Badlands, something that should not come as a surprise given the breakout success of Prey.

At the time of writing, no other actors are attached to the project, however we’ll be sure to update this section when we know more.

Plot: What will the movie be about?

Predator: Badlands will follow suit from Prey in that it will be a standalone endeavor. Much to the disappointment of Prey fans, however, this means it will not be connected to the 2022 film in any capacity.

And while plot details are still largely under wraps, it has been revealed that the movie will be set sometime in the future.

Part of what made Prey such a standalone entry in the Predator franchise was its story and focus on Comanche culture, told through the eyes of its protagonist, Naru.

Predator: Badlands has big narrative shoes to fill, as the franchise had well and truly soured before Prey came along.

Trailers

There are currently no trailers for Predator: Badlands. However, for those who may have missed out on seeing Prey or didn’t even know the standalone movie existed, here is a taste of the film for you to enjoy.