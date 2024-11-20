Minecraft movie producer claims film’s CGI will look “nothing like” the trailers

The finished Minecraft movie will apparently look “nothing like” the trailers, at least according to a producer after some early test screenings with updated CGI.

It’s safe to say early impressions of the Minecraft movie haven’t exactly been positive. The first proper trailer back in September left fans confused as to how it ever got made in the first place, while CGI came under fire for not quite holding up the game’s style.

That’s been the narrative ever since, with some players even recreating the first trailer themselves to avoid the “hideous” visuals on display in the $150+ million production.

Addressing the criticism head-on, Producer Torfi Frans Olaffsson claimed the finished product won’t actually equate to what we’re seeing in the trailers. In fact, he went as far as to claim some early impressions have argued the final CGI looks “nothing like the trailer.”

Warner Bros First-looks at the Minecraft movie apparently aren’t close to what we’ll see when the finished product hits the big screen.

“Why is it live-action? Why isn’t it animated? I think a lot of people were expecting that,” Olafsson admitted in an interview with IGN. “[It] didn’t feel right with them because in their imagination, they’ve been playing it for a very long time.

“They’ve kind of projected and seen a bunch of content that’s been made both by us and the community. We knew that whatever we led out with, there was going to be strong opinions across the spectrum of what people were expecting, what they wanted it to be.”

Clearly, despite the outpouring of early criticism, the film’s creators aren’t flinching, at least, not entirely. Unlike the infamous Sonic movie debacle that led to a delay in order for a complete overhaul of the character’s appearance, the Minecraft movie is barrelling on full steam ahead to its April 4, 2025 release date.

Yet, in the lead-up, some changes are supposedly being made, changes that we’re not able to discern until the full movie is in theaters. Some test screenings of the film in its current form have drawn out comments that claim it’s a totally different look from what we’ve seen thus far in the trailers.

“People are like, ‘This is nothing like the trailer. This movie is awesome,’” Olafsson claimed.

Whether true or not, we’ll just have to wait and see, but don’t expect too huge a pivot given there’s only a few months left until launch.