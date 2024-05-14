Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow — Everything we know so far

James Gunn’s new DCU will kick off with our favorite boy scout, but Kara Zor-El is getting the big screen treatment too. Here’s what’s been revealed about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The release of Superman in July 2025 will mark the first of several new movies for the DCU, and Clark Kent’s cousin is set to cameo there before her solo film flies into theaters.

DC Comics fans know Kara is far from just Superman in a skirt, and Woman of Tomorrow will try to capitalize on some of the best comics featuring her angsty personality.

Here’s what’s been said about her big-screen adventure ahead of the upcoming DC movie.

Contents:

Supergirl has no release date. Woman of Tomorrow will reportedly film in late 2024, so it could arrive around early 2026.

It’s all hands on deck for Superman in 2024, as that movie ramps up for a 2025 release. With The Wrap reporting Kara will appear there first, it makes sense that production wouldn’t start on her solo project until the latest Superman movie has touched down.

Woman of Tomorrow will involve heavy CGI, so it won’t be a quick flight either. Yahoo Movies claimed it will shoot in late 2024, so we expect between filming and post-production, an early 2026 could be correct.

It could be later if any creative delays come into play. For a start, no director is attached yet.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow cast

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl is the only confirmed cast member for Woman of Tomorrow so far.

The Australian actor fought off stiff competition while costume tests were being carried out on the set of Superman, but her ace work in House of the Dragon Season 1 sealed the deal for Gunn.

He told Variety, “Milly was the first person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace, and authenticity we needed.”

That means Sashe Calle’s Supergirl from The Flash will be left in the past.

We bet David Corenswet of the Superman cast will show up for a cameo, but the rest of the lineup is still being assembled. It remains to be seen who the main supervillain will be here, and who will play them.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow plot

The Supergirl movie is based on the Woman of Tomorrow comics. In that story, Kara wrestled with a lack of purpose and anger.

DC Comics

The DC mini-series by Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely was released in 2021. In it, Kara is struggling with a lack of purpose. She was initially sent to Earth to protect Clark, but she arrived and realized he didn’t need her.

The world also wouldn’t stop viewing her through the lens of Superman’s fame.

Then, an alien girl seeks her out for a mission: the girl’s world was destroyed, and those responsible are still at large. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help, she’ll do it alone.

Kara is much more dynamic and individual than people might expect, which allows her to contrast Clark in refreshing ways.

Historically, Kara has been the edgier Kryptonian, and it looks like the film adaptation won’t abandon that. Gunn told DC.com, “She’s a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl than you’ve been used to [on screen] thus far.”

He also noted Kara’s distinctive markers in the Gods and Monsters announcement video, saying “Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”

Ana Nogueira will write the script. Previously, she’d been tapped for a Supergirl spin-off of The Flash. It looks like DC is smitten with her despite Calle’s movie being canned.

Is there a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow trailer?

There’s no Supergirl trailer because the movie hasn’t started filming. If production begins in late 2024, we’d expect our first teaser by the end of 2025.

We can’t wait to see how this all shakes out on screen.

