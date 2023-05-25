Barbie movie soundtrack: All songs, artists & more

Here’s everything you need to know about the Barbie soundtrack, including the list of artists and other details.

It’s no secret that one of the biggest, and pinkest, movies of the summer is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and a whole host of A-list actors, the movie is set to explore Barbie’s connection to the real world and how she becomes more than just a doll.

Fans have wondered what the soundtrack for the movie would look like. There’s already an incredibly famous song dedicated to the doll by the band Aqua, who wrote and performed the 1997 classic hit Barbie Girl.

When pop star Dua Lipa was announced as part of the cast, excitement around the soundtrack only grew. And now we have know who will be on the soundtrack and other fun details about it.

Barbie soundtrack: Artists and songs list

The Barbie soundtrack artist list is comprised of some of the biggest singers and rappers in the industry along with some fun surprises.

Rolling Stone exclusively announced the artist list for Barbie: The Album, and, while the list is incredibly impressive already, they did say that more “Barbies and Kens” will be announced when the soundtrack drops on July 21, so we’ll be sure to update this page as they roll out. In the meantime, check out the list below:

Ava Max

Charli XCX

Dominic Fike

Dua Lipa

Fifty Fifty

Gayle

Haim

Ice Spice

Kali

Karol G

Khalid

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

PinkPantheress

Ryan Gosling

Tame Impala

The Kid Laroi

The project will be produced by Mark Ronson, who has had a legendary career producing for Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus.

According to DiscussingFilms, Gosling contribution to the soundtrack will be a song titled “I’m Just Ken,” which seems to play on Gerwig’s interpretation of Ken. In a recent interview with Vogue, Gerwig explained that she thinks Ken was “invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world. That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis.”

As for Aqua’s contribution to the soundtrack, it was announced that they have collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to create a new version of Barbie Girl which is now titled Barbie World. Minaj has famously referred to herself as Harajuku Barbie, one of her rapping alter egos, since her 2010 debut, so it makes sense that she would be the artist to work on such an iconic song linked to the Barbie brand.

Dua Lipa, who will be playing a mermaid Barbie in the film, announced earlier this week that she will be putting out a new song from Barbie: The Album titled “Dance the Night Away.” While the full song will be available on May 26, fans can hear a snippet of it in the extended Barbie trailer that just dropped today.

That’s everything we know about Barbie: The Album, but we’ll be sure to update this page as announcements roll out. In the meantime, you can check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hubs below:

