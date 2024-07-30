Freaky Friday 2: Release window, returning cast, and everything we know

Freaky Friday 2: Release window, returning cast, and everything we knowDisney
Don’t wanna grow up? Wanna get out? Us too! Freaky Friday 2 is confirmed, and Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on board.
For those of us who grew up rewatching the 2003 comedy on Disney Channel over and over, this is the first worthwhile nostalgia play in a while.
We’re tired of endless reboots and a lack of original new movies, but Curtis and Lohan reuniting and sparking memories of an endearing childhood classic is tough to resist.
Some people think Freaky Friday 2 has a convoluted plot, but we’d be lying if we said we wouldn’t be in our cinema seats, popcorn in hand, ready to sing along to Pink Slip regardless.
Freaky Friday 2 release window
Freaky Friday 2 releases in cinemas in 2025. No exact date has been announced.
Freaky Friday 2 is happening! It went into production on June 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, which was confirmed by social media posts and a Disney press release. In them, Disney wrote the film is “coming to theaters in 2025”.
Cast list
Disney confirmed original cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chaowill are in Freaky Friday 2.
Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Manny Jacinto have joined as new characters in the family movie.
- Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman
- Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman
- Mark Harmon as Jake
- Chad Michael Murray as Ryan Volvo
- Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie
- Haley Hudson as Peg
- Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei’s mom
- Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bates
- Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei
- Julia Butters
- Sophia Hammons
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Manny Jacinto
The plot
“Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” in Freaky Friday 2. That means more body-swapping set years after the original as Anna plans her wedding.
History will repeat itself in another way, too; Anna has a blended family just like her mother Tess did in the original.
The full plot tease reads, “The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.
As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”
An open casting call for the film also revealed Anna’s 14-year-old daughter is Harper Coleman. She’s “a teen surfer with California vibes with a sharp sense of humor [who’s] in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davies.”
Anna’s soon-to-be stepdaughter is Lily Davies. Also 14, Lily is “sharp-tongued” and “would like to see things go her way and use her intelligence to stop this marriage from ever happening.”
Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, Welcome to Chippendales, And Just Like That…, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is directing
Are there any trailers?
There are no Freaky Friday trailers yet. We won’t get one until nearer its release.
How to watch
Disney confirmed Freaky Freaky 2 will have a theatrical release in 2025. It’s then expected to stream on Disney+ several months later.
Keep an eye on Disney+ upcoming releases but newly released films tend to take several months to make their way from cinemas to digital markets and then finally to streaming.
