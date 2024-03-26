GamingRoblox

How to get Infinite Egg for free in Roblox The Hunt 2024

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for how to get the Infinite Egg in Roblox The HuntRoblox

The Infinite Egg is an exclusive reward featured in Roblox The Hunt First Edition event. Here’s how to get it for free.

Roblox events are known for their fun challenges and amazing in-game rewards. One such reward Robloxians can get in The Hunt First Edition event is the Infinite Egg. Showcased in front of the leaderboard in the Infinite Vault, this egg will not be available once the event ends on March 29, 2024.

So if you want to add this egg to your inventory, we’ve got you covered.

Infinite Egg featured in VaultRoblox
Get the required badges and collect the Infinite Egg.

How to get free Infinite Egg in The Hunt

To get the Infinite Egg in Roblox The Hunt, players must get 95 badges from the games featured in the Infinite Vault. Earlier, players had to get all 100 badges.

Roblox reduced the count since getting all 100 was very difficult. Nonetheless, getting 95 badges is no easy task. So here’s how we recommend you get them:

You can also wear this egg as an accessory on your avatar’s head. That’s all you need to do to get the Infinite Egg for free in Roblox The Hunt.

Check out more Roblox content:

Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox?

Related Topics

About The Author

Paarth Wadke

Paarth is a Dexerto Codes Writer and a Roblox expert. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media with a specialization in advertising. He has worked at a couple of startups and an advertising agency. You'll often find him reading or watching streams.