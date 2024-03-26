How to get Infinite Egg for free in Roblox The Hunt 2024

How to get Infinite Egg for free in Roblox The Hunt 2024Roblox
The Infinite Egg is an exclusive reward featured in Roblox The Hunt First Edition event. Here’s how to get it for free.
Roblox events are known for their fun challenges and amazing in-game rewards. One such reward Robloxians can get in The Hunt First Edition event is the Infinite Egg. Showcased in front of the leaderboard in the Infinite Vault, this egg will not be available once the event ends on March 29, 2024.
So if you want to add this egg to your inventory, we’ve got you covered.
How to get free Infinite Egg in The Hunt
To get the Infinite Egg in Roblox The Hunt, players must get 95 badges from the games featured in the Infinite Vault. Earlier, players had to get all 100 badges.
Roblox reduced the count since getting all 100 was very difficult. Nonetheless, getting 95 badges is no easy task. So here’s how we recommend you get them:
- Check out all the badges in The Hunt and how to get them here.
- Start with the easiest badges and complete them quickly. Here are some of the easiest badges and how to complete the quests to get them.
- DOORS badge
- Sonic Speed Simulator badge
- Strongman Simulator badge
- Toilet Tower Defense badge
- Pls Donate badge
- All Star Tower Defense badge
- Emergency Hamburg badge
- Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels badge
- Tower Defense Simulator badge
- Military Tycoon badge
- Royale High badge
- Driving Empire badge
- Pet Simulator 99 badge
- RB Battles badge
- Adopt Me badge
- Strongest Battlegrounds
- Apart from these, you must complete quests in 81 other games to get the egg.
- Once you get 95 badges, head back to the Infinite Vault to collect your reward.
You can also wear this egg as an accessory on your avatar’s head. That’s all you need to do to get the Infinite Egg for free in Roblox The Hunt.
