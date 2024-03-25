How to get RB Battles badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

Roblox’s RB Battles in The Hunt event offers both a badge and an in-game reward. Here’s all you need to do to get ‘The Hunt Event’ badge and the ‘Axe of Destiny’.

The hunt for The Hunt badge in RB Battles will take you on an interdimensional adventure with exciting minigames and battles. While this may seem tedious, the badge is worth the effort. As more badges mean more rewards in this First Edition event, we recommend you grab every single one that comes your way.

Moreover, if you have the Gold Track, you get more exclusive rewards in the Infinite Vault. So get your battle mode on and add ‘The Hunt Event’ badge to your inventory.

Roblox / RB Battles Games Talk to the Researcher NPC to start The Hunt event.

How to get The Hunt Event badge in Roblox RB Battles

To get The Hunt badge in Roblox RB Battles, players must complete two challenges. First, win a minigame or complete three minigames to get the shard. And second, use the shard to complete an interdimensional ‘Rap Battle’ story quest. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to get ‘The Hunt Event’ badge in Roblox RB Battles:

Head over to the official RB Battles page and launch the game. Find the Researcher NPC and interact with it to start the quest. Now, you either have to win 1 minigame or complete 3 minigames. Choose a minigame of your liking and try to win. Once you complete the requirement, head back to the researcher and get the shard. Use the shard to get teleported to another dimension. Once the cutscenes are over, you have a choice to select ‘Rap Battle!’ in the yellow or blue button. The yellow button transports you to a sewer where you must battle 4 waves of rats with an axe. The rats get stuck in some areas so look around if the next wave is not coming. Note that you have three lives so use them carefully. Also, some rats drop pizza that restores your health so keep an eye out for them. Once you defeat all the waves, you will get ‘The Hunt Event’ badge and the ‘Axe of Destiny’. Alternatively, you can select the blue button option to play a minigame where you must tap the keys showcased on the screen. With this option, however, you will not get the weapon.

That’s all you need to do to get The Hunt badge in RB Battles on Roblox. You can head back to the Infinite Vault to check your rewards.

