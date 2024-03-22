How to get Royale High badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The Royale High badge in The Hunt event has a nostalgic egg hunt vibe. Here’s how to find all the collectibles to get the ‘Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge!’.

Royale High is a part of Roblox’s The Hunt event, where players get to participate in fun quests to earn badges. These badges are useful to get exclusive accessories in the Infinite Vault. Since this is a limited-time event, players across the globe are looking for ways to get most of the badges.

Luckily, the ‘Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge!’ is fairly easy to get. It is similar to the popular Egg Hunt events Roblox hosted. Here’s all you need to do to get the Royale high badge to earn free rewards.

Article continues after ad

Roblox / callmehbob Stand a chance to win experience or an accessory for completing The Hunt mission.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Royale High

To get The Hunt badge in Royale High, players must find and collect 50 Baby Chick Eggs in the Nature Fairy Class. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to complete this quest:

Article continues after ad

Go to the official Royale High page and launch the game.

Once you’re in the game, look for a door with the badge icon.

Go near the door, click on ‘Join Class’, and select ‘Nature Fairy Class’.

Once the instructions are complete and the round starts, look around for small shiny eggs around the map.

You can fly around by double-tapping Jump for speed but make sure you do not trip or you’ll lose the eggs in your basket.

Also look out for pixie tricks like slow speed, freeze, and fog effect.

You can only collect 10 eggs at once so you will have to make five or more trips back to the nest.

Collect the eggs and place them in the nest before the timer runs out. Don’t fret if you can’t collect all 50 eggs. You can do it in the next round which will be added to your total.

Once you collect 50 eggs, tap on the heart icon on the right side of the screen.

Click on the ‘Sur-prize Egg Shop!’ and select any egg between the ‘Accessory Egg!’ or the ‘Experience Egg!’.

Once you open the egg, you will receive the ‘Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge!’.

That’s all you have to do to get The Hunt badge in Royale High. You can check out which rewards you’ve unlocked at the Infinite Vault. Moreover, you can get more exclusive rewards by purchasing the Gold Track for 800 Robux.

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes