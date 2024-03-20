How to get Pls Donate badge in Roblox The Hunt

Want to grab the Pls Donate badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024? Here’s all you need to do to get the ‘Diamond Donor’ badge.

Pls Donate is one of the games featured in Roblox The Hunt First Edition event. Meaning, that players can participate in this game to earn a badge. These badges unlock amazing accessories and rewards in the Infinite Vault.

Since these free rewards are exclusive, players across the globe want to know how to get The Hunt badge in Pls Donate. If you too are one of them, then this guide is just what you need.

Roblox / haz3mn Find Carlos with a guitar to start the quest.

How to get Diamond Donor Badge in Roblox The Hunt Pls Donate

As the badge’s name suggests, you get the Pls Donate The Hunt badge by completing six puzzles in the Golden Nuke statue and mining 5k Diamonds that you must hand over to Carlos. For your convenience, we have created a step-by-step guide to get the ‘Diamond Donor’ badge.

Go to the official Pls Donate page and launch the game. Find Carlos, an NPC playing a guitar, and interact with him. Then, head over to the Golden Nuke and find an entrance at the back of the structure. Go near the computer screens showcasing binary numbers and hold the ‘E’ key to “Hack” the computer and start the puzzle. Complete six ‘Connect the energy’ puzzles to open a portal. The difficulty of the puzzle increases but they are fairly straightforward. Enter the portal and go to the mining area at the center. This is where you get to mine for the diamonds. Mine deeper to get more diamonds at once. Once you get 5k diamonds, head back to the portal and return to Carlos. Hold down the ‘E’ key to interact with Carlos and get the Diamond Donor badge.

Now that you have the Pls Donate badge for Roblox The Hunt, head over to the Infinite Vault to check your progress.

