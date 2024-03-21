How to get Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The Hunt badge in Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels is a tricky one to get, so we will help you decode the hints. Here’s all you need to do to get ‘The Hunt x MVSD Champions’ badge.

Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels is a part of Roblox’s First Edition event. Players can complete quests in this epic shoot-off game to earn a badge. With this badge, players get to unlock cool accessories in the Infinite Vault.

However, the event is ending on March 29, 2024. So earning as many badges as possible is the best way to unlock the prizes. In this guide, we will cover all you need to know about The Hunt badge in Roblox Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels and how to get it.

Roblox / Red21 Games Get all the hints to collect 5 trophies.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels

To get The Hunt badge in Roblox Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels, you must complete challenges to collect all 5 trophies. Players can check out the ‘Hints’ by walking up to each trophy and pressing the ‘F’ key on the keyboard. If you’re confused, the hints in MVSD mean the following:

Trophy Hint How to complete Trophy 1 Doodle shooting a knife holder Beat an enemy in a 1v1 match Trophy 2 A map with a location icon Find a globe trophy anywhere on any map and tap “C” near it Trophy 3 “GG EZ” in chat Win any match Trophy 4 Passed out doodle Press ‘C’ to collect the ‘Skull’ trophy once you eliminate an enemy Trophy 5 Two doodles building a wall Assist a teammate win a round in a 2v2 or a 3v3 match

Once you complete all the challenges, you will receive The Hunt badge for Murderers vs Sheriffs on Roblox. Now head over to the Infinite Vault to check your reward progression.

