How to get Toilet Tower Defense badge in Roblox The Hunt

If you want to grab the Toilet Tower Defense badge in Roblox The Hunt, then you’re at the right place. Here’s all you need to do to get the ‘Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition’ badge.

Toilet Tower Defense, one of the most popular Roblox games, is now a part of The Hunt event. In this First Edition event, players get to participate in quests from over 80 games to earn unique badges.

These badges are used to unlock amazing accessories for free in the Infinite Vault. Players can also purchase the Golden Track for 800 Robux for additional exclusive rewards.

Article continues after ad

That being said, here’s all you need to do to get the Toilet Tower Defense badge in The Hunt 2024.

Roblox / Telanthric Development Interact with Man Face Man to initiate The Hunt mission

How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Toilet Tower Defense

To get The Hunt badge in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense, you must find and collect 15 eggs spread across the Lobby, Trading Plaza, and Matches areas. But first, you must start the event.

Article continues after ad

To start the Hunt event mission:

Head over to the official The Hunt First Edition page and launch the experience.

Enter the Toilet Tower Defense portal in the Infinite Vault.

Find the ‘Man Face Man’ and interact with them to start the event.

Now, all you have to do is find the hidden eggs. To make it more convenient for you, here are all the locations of TTD The Hunt eggs:

Lobby

Roblox / Telanthric Development

Egg Description Location Spawn Egg In the middle of the spawn. Next to the Man Face Man Grass Egg hiding in a bush Next to the Cameraman HQ Green Striped Egg Look around Endless Mode! On a grass platform to the left of the Endless Mode. Red Striped Egg What else is red with stripes? In the VIP Rewards Blue Striped Egg Check the ground lights! Next to the Top Wins Leaderboard

Trading Plaza

Roblox / Telanthric Development

Teleport to the Trading Plaza to do the quests and get the eggs.

Egg Description Location Man Face Egg Say “man face man” 3 times! Go to the Trading Plaza and enter “man face man” thrice in the chat Brick Egg Red Building. Look around the back of the red building near the Lobby portal Halo Egg Near the marketplace! In the red stall of the left area of the marketplace Glass Egg Check the crates. Right next to the Lobby portal Golden Egg Complete a trade! Trade with any player.

Matches

Roblox / Telanthric Development

Enter a match to complete the objectives and get the eggs.

Article continues after ad

Egg Description Location Sandy Egg Find in Desert! Enter the Desert map and look near the mid-left area. Glacier Egg Find in Toilet City! Enter the Toilet City map and find it on the top of the spawn Magma Egg Find in Toilet Fortress! Enter the Toilet Fortress map in the endless mode and climb the mountain to the left of the Cameraman Temple War Egg Kill 10 toilets. Enter a map and kill ten different toilets (We recommend you use Endless Mode) Glitch Egg 10% chance to spawn every wave Defeat waves till you find the egg (Recommendation: Endless Mode)

Once you get all the eggs in Toilet Tower Defense, simply head over to the Infinite Vault lobby in The Hunt to collect your badge and check your reward progression.

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2023 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes