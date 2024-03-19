Roblox

How to get Toilet Tower Defense badge in Roblox The Hunt

Paarth Wadke
Feature image for The Hunt Toilet Tower Defense BadgeRoblox / Telanthric Development

If you want to grab the Toilet Tower Defense badge in Roblox The Hunt, then you’re at the right place. Here’s all you need to do to get the ‘Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition’ badge.

Toilet Tower Defense, one of the most popular Roblox games, is now a part of The Hunt event. In this First Edition event, players get to participate in quests from over 80 games to earn unique badges.

These badges are used to unlock amazing accessories for free in the Infinite Vault. Players can also purchase the Golden Track for 800 Robux for additional exclusive rewards.

That being said, here’s all you need to do to get the Toilet Tower Defense badge in The Hunt 2024.

Player with the Man Face Man to start The Hunt event in TTDRoblox / Telanthric Development
Interact with Man Face Man to initiate The Hunt mission

How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Toilet Tower Defense

To get The Hunt badge in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense, you must find and collect 15 eggs spread across the Lobby, Trading Plaza, and Matches areas. But first, you must start the event.

To start the Hunt event mission:

  • Head over to the official The Hunt First Edition page and launch the experience.
  • Enter the Toilet Tower Defense portal in the Infinite Vault.
  • Find the ‘Man Face Man’ and interact with them to start the event.

Now, all you have to do is find the hidden eggs. To make it more convenient for you, here are all the locations of TTD The Hunt eggs:

Lobby

Green Striped Egg hidden in the TTD lobbyRoblox / Telanthric Development
EggDescriptionLocation
Spawn EggIn the middle of the spawn.Next to the Man Face Man
Grass Egghiding in a bushNext to the Cameraman HQ
Green Striped EggLook around Endless Mode!On a grass platform to the left of the Endless Mode.
Red Striped EggWhat else is red with stripes?In the VIP Rewards
Blue Striped EggCheck the ground lights!Next to the Top Wins Leaderboard

Trading Plaza

Glass Egg in Trading Plaza section of Toilet Tower DefenseRoblox / Telanthric Development

Teleport to the Trading Plaza to do the quests and get the eggs.

EggDescriptionLocation
Man Face EggSay “man face man” 3 times!Go to the Trading Plaza and enter “man face man” thrice in the chat
Brick EggRed Building.Look around the back of the red building near the Lobby portal
Halo EggNear the marketplace!In the red stall of the left area of the marketplace
Glass EggCheck the crates.Right next to the Lobby portal
Golden EggComplete a trade!Trade with any player.

Matches

Magma egg in Toilet Fortress area of TTDRoblox / Telanthric Development

Enter a match to complete the objectives and get the eggs.

EggDescriptionLocation
Sandy EggFind in Desert!Enter the Desert map and look near the mid-left area.
Glacier EggFind in Toilet City!Enter the Toilet City map and find it on the top of the spawn
Magma EggFind in Toilet Fortress!Enter the Toilet Fortress map in the endless mode and climb the mountain to the left of the Cameraman Temple
War EggKill 10 toilets.Enter a map and kill ten different toilets (We recommend you use Endless Mode)
Glitch Egg10% chance to spawn every waveDefeat waves till you find the egg (Recommendation: Endless Mode)

Once you get all the eggs in Toilet Tower Defense, simply head over to the Infinite Vault lobby in The Hunt to collect your badge and check your reward progression.

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2023 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes 

Related Topics

About The Author

Paarth Wadke

Paarth is a Dexerto Writer and a gaming enthusiast. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media with a specialization in advertising. He has worked at a couple of startups and an advertising agency. You'll often find him reading or watching streams.