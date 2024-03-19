How to get Strongman Simulator badge in Roblox The Hunt

Looking for ways to get the Strongman Simulator badge in Roblox The Hunt? Here’s how to get your mitts on the Strongman The Hunt: First Edition badge.

Roblox is hosting The Hunt: First Edition, an event where players get to participate in over 80 games to win badges. Earning badges is the ticket to getting free accessories and other rewards in the Infinite Vault.

Players can also purchase the Golden Track for 800 Robux to win more exclusive rewards. One such game to score a badge in the The Hunt is the Strongman Simulator. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the ‘Strongman The Hunt: First Edition’ badge.

Roblox / The Gang Stockholm Dodge the purple blocks to avoid getting eliminated.

How to get The Hunt badge in Strongman Simulator

To get the Strongman ‘The Hunt: First Edition’ badge in Roblox Strongman Simulator, players must participate in three drag-the-egg events. These events have three levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Once the player drags the egg over the finish line of the Hard level, they will receive The Hunt badge. Here’s all you have to do:

Head over to the official Roblox The Hunt page and launch the experience.

Find the doorway to Strongman Simulator in the Infinite Vault (Or head straight to the game’s page and launch it).

Once you’re in the game, head over to the area with the ‘ Drag Me To The End! ’ banner.

’ banner. Go near the egg and press the ‘E’ key on your keyboard to grab it.

Enter the puzzle and make sure the egg does not touch the glowing purple blocks or you’ll have to start over.

or you’ll have to start over. We recommend you zoom out a bit and get an overhead view for convenience.

a bit and get an overhead view for convenience. When you reach a wall with a small opening, jump around the wall and drag the egg through the opening.

Drag the egg over the red beams and dodge a couple more purple blocks to complete the easy puzzle.

In both Medium and Hard difficulties, you have to complete the puzzles with moving purple blocks and thinner beams. It will be tedious but completing all three difficulties will fetch you the Strongman Simulator badge.

Once you get the Strongman The Hunt: First Edition badge, head over to the Infinite Vault to check your progress.

