Best Roblox music codes (February 2022) – How to redeem song IDs

Roblox music codes allow you to enter song IDs to play some of your favorite music in-game, so here are all of the best codes that you need to know in February 2022.

Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay by entering certain song IDs. There are lots of different ones to choose from in the game, with the list occasionally being updated with even more songs IDs and music codes to play.

Here’s a list of updated songs IDs and how to input the codes in Roblox to help you skip straight to that favorite song of yours in no time.

Advertisement

Updated February 1, 2022, with song codes.

Contents

Best Roblox music codes for 2022

Here are all of the latest music codes that players can use to listen to a song in February 2022. These codes don’t expire like typical promo codes do in the game, so feel free to take your time listening to them all.

Artist–Song Code Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits 7202579511 Tones and I – Bad Child 5315279926 Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red 5808184278 Frank Ocean – Chanel 1725273277 Kelis – Milkshake 321199908 Kali Uchis – Telepatia 6403599974 Nya! Arigato 6441347468 Maroon 5 – Payphone 131396974 Lil Nas X – Industry Baby 7081437616 Frozen – Let It Go 189105508 BTS – Butter 6844912719 BTS – Fake Love 1894066752 Dua Lipa – Levitating 6606223785 Illijah – On My Way 249672730 Chikatto Chika Chika 5937000690 Lady Gaga – Applause 130964099 Casi – No Limit 748726200 Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B

2211976041 Kim Dracula (Lady Gaga) – Paparazzi 6177409271 Doja Cat – Say So 521116871 Tesher – Jalebi Baby 6463211475 Marshmello – Alone

413514503 Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

6937354391 Capone – Oh No 5253604010 Clairo – Sofia 5760198930 Natural – Imagine Dragons

2173344520 2Pac – Life Goes On 186317099 Boney M – Rasputin 5512350519 Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 5595658625 Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It 5145539495 Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga 225150067 Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 6159978466 Studio Killers – Jenny 63735955004 Laffy Taffy 5478866871 Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes 1321038120 Billie Eilish – My Future 5622020090

How to use song IDs and music codes in Roblox

To use your favorite music code in Roblox, simply follow these steps:

Make sure that you own a Boombox and are in a Boombox-enabled world .

. Equip the Boombox item and interact with it.

the Boombox item and interact with it. A text box will appear.

will appear. Enter the corresponding song code, and your music will start to play!

In some Roblox worlds, however, you’ll only be able to play music through the radio. This is also only available as part of a paid Game Pass and is fully dependant on the world you wish to play in. This also means the Game Pass prices vary, as each is determined by that particular world’s creator.

Advertisement

Read More: Roblox promo codes

Once you get access to the radio, you’ll be able to enter the song IDs in the same manner as you’re able to with the Boombox.

What are music codes and song IDs in Roblox?

Simply put, music codes allow users to input certain song IDs in the game to listen to a particular track. Featuring everything from Billie Eilish, to Taylor Swift, and BTS – there’s something for everyone to check out.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Roblox music codes and song IDs.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

Advertisement

The best scary Roblox games | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | My Hero Mania codes | Grand Piece Online codes | Rocket League codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Muscle Legends codes