How to get Adopt Me badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The Adopt Me badge is one of the easiest badges to get in The Hunt event. Here’s all you need to do to get the ‘Adopt Me! – The Hunt: First Edition’ badge.

With The Hunt event nearing its end on March 29, 2024, players across the globe are scrambling to get as many badges as possible. One such badge that players can bag easily is the Adopt Me badge.

With more badges, players get to unlock exciting new rewards for free at the Infinite Vault. These awards are exclusive and won’t be available after the event. So hurry up and check out how to earn Adopt Me The Hunt badge.

Roblox / Uplift Games Enter the portals and complete the minigames to get the badge.

How to get The Hunt badge in Adopt Me

In Adopt Me, players must complete three minigames to collect three Time Machine cogs and hand them to Tom. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to get the ‘Adopt Me! – The Hunt: First Edition’ badge:

Go to the official Adopt Me page and launch the game.

Tap on the task board on the left side of the screen and hit navigate on Tom’s mission.

Follow the arrows and talk to NPC Tom to start the quest.

Now, enter the Winter 2022 portal and talk to Tom.

Head over to Burt on the stage and start the ‘Present Shuffle’ challenge.

Select the correct present four times to get the first cog.

Return through the portal and enter the Halloween 2023 one for the next cog.

Here, simply choose the right path through fake tiles to reach the cog at the end.

Once you get the second cog, head back through the portal and enter the South East Asia 2023 portal.

Here, all you have to do is find three crabs and drop them into the fenced area.

Completing this challenge will get you the ‘Adopt Me! – The Hunt: First Edition’ badge.

That’s everything you need to do to get The Hunt badge in Adopt Me. Once you have the badge, head back to the Infinite Vault to check which rewards you’ve unlocked.

