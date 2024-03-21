How to get Military Tycoon badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The Hunt badge in Military Tycoon is fairly straightforward to get but you need to know the locations of the crates. Here’s how you can find them all to get the ‘Completed the Hunt’ badge and get the limited Hunt Spitfire.

Military Tycoon features one of the badges of Roblox The Hunt event. Earning this badge brings you one step closer to the amazing rewards featured in the Infinite Vault. The more badges you collect, the more rewards you can bag. You can also double the rewards with the Golden Track.

That being said, every game in this event features a quest that players must complete. In the case of Military Tycoon, you’ll have to look for crates. And hurry up while you’re at it since the event will end on March 29, 2024, and there’s a hidden in-game reward for players who complete the quest.

Article continues after ad

Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Completed the Hunt’ badge in Roblox The Hunt.

Article continues after ad

Roblox / InfinityInteractive Stand a chance to win a brand new The Hunt limited Spitfire plane.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Military Tycoon

To get The Hunt badge in Roblox Military Tycoon, players must find 20 crates spread across the map. But first, you must find an NPC in your base and interact with it to start the quest. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to get the ‘Completed the Hunt’ badge:

Go to the official Military Tycoon page and launch the game.

Talk to the cowboy-like NPC in your base.

Look for the 20 crates spread across the map. Here are the common places where you will find them: Empty bases Near the Juggernaut boss areas On cross-roads next to enemy soldiers Elevator building Near the palm trees on the roads Entrance of the bridges

While it isn’t necessary, we recommend you upgrade your base to unlock an ATV and travel faster. Better weapons will also help against other players and enemy soldiers.

Now that you’ve found all the 20 crates, you will receive The Hunt badge for Military Tycoon and a special The Hunt Spitfire plane as a free reward. Head over to the Infinite Vault to check which rewards you’ve unlocked.

Article continues after ad

Check out for more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes