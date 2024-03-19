GamingRoblox

Roblox The Hunt 2024: All Badges, games and how to get them

The Hunt: First Edition metaverse event is live on Roblox with 100 new badges for you to claim from several titles on the platform. This guide will help you claim all of those badges before the event runs out of time.

Roblox’s first metaverse event involving 100 different titles is live now on the servers and each of these titles has an exclusive badge for you to earn. These badges will help you claim exciting cosmetic rewards from The Hunt and can also be flaunted on your account for the challenges you complete to claim them.

Our guide provides you with the full list of all the badges along with how you can claim them from this event before time runs out. With that being said, let’s dive in and check out everything you need to know about the badges in The Hunt: First Edition on Roblox.

There are 100 badges for you to claim from The Hunt: First Edition.

All badges in Roblox The Hunt and how to claim them

Here’s the full list of badges as well as how you can claim them from their respective Roblox titles:

Roblox titleBadge nameHow to claim
3008The Hunt: Honor to Mr. EggParticipate in Mr. Egg’s Objective Consumer Program
Adopt Me!The Hunt: First EditionComplete Tom’s time machine quest
All Star Tower DefenseSlayed BunnyKill a Randomly Spawning GOLDEN Bunny in Story Mode
Anime Dimension SimulatorAnime Dimentions – The HuntClear 2 Dimensions
Arm Wrestle SimulatorCompleted The HuntFinish Benji’s 6 Missions
ArsenalOperation: InfiltrationComplete “Operation: Infiltration” PVE mode
Astro RenaissanceDifferent Realities – The HuntTalk to Moonlight and find the 12 Space Shards across the 4 Portals in the lobby and defeat the final boss
A Wolf or OtherThe Hunt: Futuremetal EggComplete the Futuremetal Egg quest
Barry’s Prison Run OBBY!Golden Donut Trophy!Find the 10 hidden donuts
Bayside High SchoolBSHS The Hunt Quest | Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!Get a B or Higher on the Vintage Jazz Floor
BedWarsThe Hunt – BedWarsCollect 15 Eggs in the new “Egg Hunt” game mode
Berry AvenueThe Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f UP!Talk to the Beach Girl, complete her scavenger hunt and prepare the “Acai Bowl”
Big Paintball 2!The Hunt: First EditionGet 50 tags or kills
Bike of HellVelocity VanguardComplete The Hunt playlist and win the Korblox bike
Blade BallThe Hunt: First EditionComplete all the quests from The Hunt event
Break in 2The Hunt: Break in 2Survive Wave 3
BrookhavenThe Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024Complete a Brookhaven Egg Hunt
Car Crushers 2The Hunt – Car Crushers 2Complete the Tutorial
Car Dealership TycoonThe Hunt: Car Dealership TycoonFind the 25 bunnies
Carry a Friend!The Hunt: Enchanted ForestComplete the Enchanted Forest level
Catalog Avatar CreatorCompleted The Hunt! | Brought to you by e.l.f UP!Win on the new Clan Wars 2014 mode
Cheese TDThe Hunt – Cheese TDBeat the new “THE HUNT” mode
Club RobloxThe Hunt: Club RobloxComplete the Duck Corp. story
Collect All Pets!The Hunt: First EditionCollect 30 pets
Combat WarriorsThe Hunt: First EditionComplete “The Hunt: First Edition” in-game event
Creatures of SonariaSpring Meadows 2024Complete the 4 Meadow tasks
Deadly DecisionsThe Hunter becomes the HuntedComplete the Hunt playlist
Death BallThe Hunt | Death BallBeat the new “Korblox Deathwalker” boss
DOORSThe Hunt: Escape the BackdoorComplete the new “Backdoors” level
Dragon AdventuresDragon Adventures: The HuntFind the Mother Dragon’s Egg
Dress To ImpressDress To Impress x The Hunt: First EditionTalk to Momma Bunny in the lobby. then find and return her 40 Bunnies
Drive WorldDrive World x The Hunt: First EditionCollect a Trailer from the Junkyard and fill it up with 30 Scraps to build a new car
Driving EmpireCompleted The Hunt EventCollect 30 eggs and participate in 3 races
Dungeon QuestThe Hunt: Dungeon QuestKill 100 enemies, collect 1 loot, and defeat 2 bosses
Elemental Powers TycoonThe Hunt: First Edition x EPTComplete any Elemental Tycoon, collect a Green Egg, and defeat a boss
Emergency HamburgTruck HunterComplete a delivery over a distance of 10 kilometers
Emergency Response: Liberty CountyTHE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER:LCFind 3 out of the 12 Clover Coins in the ER:LC event
Escape Running HeadThe HuntComplete stages 1 to 3 and collect all the stars
Football Fusion 2Completed the hunt eventAttempt a tackle and a catch
Fruit Battlegrounds[The Hunt] The ApprenticeReach level 15 and kill 2 people in a row
Funky FridayThe Hunt 2024Complete all 4 of The Hunt 2024 songs
GreenvilleGreenville – The Hunt: First EditionTalk to the NPC at spawn and find the 8 tech parts
Gunfight ArenaThe Hunt | Gunfight ArenaComplete the Gunfight Arena HUNT quest
My Hello Kitty Cafe100 Customers Event BadgeServe 100 customers
Legends of SpeedThe HuntComplete 3,000 steps
LifeTogetherThe Hunt: First EditionUse LifeSnap to photograph all the hidden eggs
LivetopiaThe HuntComplete the Egg Hunt quest for the event
Lumber Tycoon 2Egg Acquired: The HuntChop up wood, and bring it to the cave near the spawn point. Feed the wood to the Birdman, collect the egg it lays, and bring it to the Store.
Lumberjack SimulatorDefeating The BunnyDefeat The Hunt Zone champion
Maple HospitalMaple Hunt 2024Complete the “Purple Haze Portal” story quest
Mega Hide and SeekCompleted The Hunt!Win 2 rounds
Mega Mansion TycoonThe Hunt: First EditionCollect 4 eggs by buying 80 buttons and unlock the book
Metro LifeMetro HunterComplete the hot air balloon game
Military TycoonCompleted The HuntComplete The Hunt in-game quest
Murderers VS Sheriffs DuelsTHE HUNT x MVSD CHAMPIONSComplete the 6 challenges in The Hunt quest
Muscle LegendsThe HuntGain 2,000 Strength
My Restaurant!The Hunt: First EditionServe 100 customers
Natural Disaster SurvivalThe Hunt: Lost ClocksFind the three lost clocks while surviving disasters and bring them back to the time traveler in the lobby
Need More FriendsTHE HUNT: Escaped the adventureFind 10 Crystals around your house. Then use the Portal and complete the puzzles
Ninja LegendsThe HuntGain 3,000 Ninjitsu
Obby But You’re On a BikeThe HuntBeat W1 in less than 10 minutes, win 3 races, and beat W4
Pet Simulator 99The Hunt: First EditionReach Area 20
PiggyTimeComplete the new The Hunt chapter
PLS DonateDiamond Donor!Talk to Carlos, then hack the computer inside the Gold Nuke statue and donate 5,000 diamonds to him
Project SmashThe Hunt: Project SmashComplete the new The Hunt quest
Pull a SwordObtain the Renewal ReapersPull the Renewal Reapers inside The Hunt zone
RB BattlesThe Hunt EventComplete the in-game The Hunt quests
Redcliff CityThe Hunt: First Edition 2024 Redcliff City RPFind the 5 tablet pieces and return them to the Archeologist
Restaurant Tycoon 2THE HUNT Restaurant Tycoon 2Collect 100 Golden Eggs from customers
Royale HighRoyale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge!Collect 50 eggs in the new class and hatch an egg
SCP: RoleplayDimensional RelicComplete The Hunt in-game quest
Shindo LifeThe Hunt: Shindo LifeComplete the new Egg Hunt quest
Slap BattlesThe HuntComplete the Hitman’s quest and return his handkerchief to him safely
Snowboard ObbyCross the line! – The Hunt: First EditionComplete over 100 levels of challenges in any world
Sonic Speed SimulatorCompleted The HuntComplete the Hunt quest
Spongebob Simulator“The Hunt” BadgeDestroy 55 chests, 100 doubloons, and 25 drills
Spray PaintAct of KindnessHelp Hobo Joe retrieve his spray cans
STEEP STEPSPlatform ProblemsComplete the Hunt Quest on Torii Trail
Strongman SimulatorStrongman The Hunt: First EditionComplete The Hunt: First Edition challenge
Super League SoccerThe HuntComplete 2 matches
Survive the killer!Energy Core
Collect and escape with an Energy Core, then return it to the Fabrication Machine in the lobby to restore its power
Swordburst 3[THE HUNT] Swordburst 3Complete Swordburst 3’s Cyber Egg quest
The Floor is LavaThe Hunt: TFIL EditionStop the Korblox Deathwalker from changing the course of time. Collect his legendary egg on the “Korblox Realm” map and put a stop to his terror.
The Mimic[THE HUNT] The MimicComplete the in-game The Hunt: First Edition quest
The Strongest BattlegroundsEra ClashThis badge is earned by completing the ‘Era Clash’ quest
The Survival GameThe Hunt: Tyrant’s DemiseFind the ancient treasure
Toilet Tower DefenseToilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First EditionFind all 15 eggs scattered across the map
Total Roblox Drama[HUNT] Survive Until MergeSurvive elimination until the merge
Tower Defense SimulatorDefeat Deathwalker! | The Hunt First EditionComplete TDS The Hunt: First Edition game mode
Treasure Hunt SimulatorThe Hunt TrioDiscover the three treasure chests
Tsunami GameExtraterrestrial [The Hunt]Complete the in-game The Hunt quests
Twilight DaycareYou’ve Completed Your Twilight Daycare Mission!Complete 5 tasks from The Hunt: First Edition challenges
Ultimate FootballCompleted The Hunt: First Edition in UFComplete 4 quarters
Undead Defense TycoonThe Hunt BadgeCollect 150 eggs by defeating Egg Zombies
War MachinesThe Hunt: War MachinesCollect 60 Hunt Fragments
War TycoonThe HuntComplete the scavenger hunt
Warrior CatsThe Frozen HuntComplete Tier 0
Weapon Fighting SimulatorThe HuntComplete in-game The Hunt quests
Wild Horse IslandsThe HuntEnter the Neon Portal on Mainland and complete the Neon Circuit race
World Zero[THE HUNT] World ZeroComplete the in-game Egg Hunt
Claim as many badges as you can to unlock exclusive The Hunt rewards.

So, there you have it – that’s all the badges you can claim from The Hunt: First Edition metaverse event on Roblox.

For more exciting guides and content for the games that are a part of the Roblox event, make sure to check out our other guides:

