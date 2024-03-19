Roblox The Hunt 2024: All Badges, games and how to get them

The Hunt: First Edition metaverse event is live on Roblox with 100 new badges for you to claim from several titles on the platform. This guide will help you claim all of those badges before the event runs out of time.

Roblox’s first metaverse event involving 100 different titles is live now on the servers and each of these titles has an exclusive badge for you to earn. These badges will help you claim exciting cosmetic rewards from The Hunt and can also be flaunted on your account for the challenges you complete to claim them.

Our guide provides you with the full list of all the badges along with how you can claim them from this event before time runs out. With that being said, let’s dive in and check out everything you need to know about the badges in The Hunt: First Edition on Roblox.

Roblox

All badges in Roblox The Hunt and how to claim them

Here’s the full list of badges as well as how you can claim them from their respective Roblox titles:

Roblox title Badge name How to claim 3008 The Hunt: Honor to Mr. Egg Participate in Mr. Egg’s Objective Consumer Program Adopt Me! The Hunt: First Edition Complete Tom’s time machine quest All Star Tower Defense Slayed Bunny Kill a Randomly Spawning GOLDEN Bunny in Story Mode Anime Dimension Simulator Anime Dimentions – The Hunt Clear 2 Dimensions Arm Wrestle Simulator Completed The Hunt Finish Benji’s 6 Missions Arsenal Operation: Infiltration Complete “Operation: Infiltration” PVE mode Astro Renaissance Different Realities – The Hunt Talk to Moonlight and find the 12 Space Shards across the 4 Portals in the lobby and defeat the final boss A Wolf or Other The Hunt: Futuremetal Egg Complete the Futuremetal Egg quest Barry’s Prison Run OBBY! Golden Donut Trophy! Find the 10 hidden donuts Bayside High School BSHS The Hunt Quest | Brought to you by e.l.f. UP! Get a B or Higher on the Vintage Jazz Floor BedWars The Hunt – BedWars Collect 15 Eggs in the new “Egg Hunt” game mode Berry Avenue The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f UP! Talk to the Beach Girl, complete her scavenger hunt and prepare the “Acai Bowl” Big Paintball 2! The Hunt: First Edition Get 50 tags or kills Bike of Hell Velocity Vanguard Complete The Hunt playlist and win the Korblox bike Blade Ball The Hunt: First Edition Complete all the quests from The Hunt event Break in 2 The Hunt: Break in 2 Survive Wave 3 Brookhaven The Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024 Complete a Brookhaven Egg Hunt Car Crushers 2 The Hunt – Car Crushers 2 Complete the Tutorial Car Dealership Tycoon The Hunt: Car Dealership Tycoon Find the 25 bunnies Carry a Friend! The Hunt: Enchanted Forest Complete the Enchanted Forest level Catalog Avatar Creator Completed The Hunt! | Brought to you by e.l.f UP! Win on the new Clan Wars 2014 mode Cheese TD The Hunt – Cheese TD Beat the new “THE HUNT” mode Club Roblox The Hunt: Club Roblox Complete the Duck Corp. story Collect All Pets! The Hunt: First Edition Collect 30 pets Combat Warriors The Hunt: First Edition Complete “The Hunt: First Edition” in-game event Creatures of Sonaria Spring Meadows 2024 Complete the 4 Meadow tasks Deadly Decisions The Hunter becomes the Hunted Complete the Hunt playlist Death Ball The Hunt | Death Ball Beat the new “Korblox Deathwalker” boss DOORS The Hunt: Escape the Backdoor Complete the new “Backdoors” level Dragon Adventures Dragon Adventures: The Hunt Find the Mother Dragon’s Egg Dress To Impress Dress To Impress x The Hunt: First Edition Talk to Momma Bunny in the lobby. then find and return her 40 Bunnies Drive World Drive World x The Hunt: First Edition Collect a Trailer from the Junkyard and fill it up with 30 Scraps to build a new car Driving Empire Completed The Hunt Event Collect 30 eggs and participate in 3 races Dungeon Quest The Hunt: Dungeon Quest Kill 100 enemies, collect 1 loot, and defeat 2 bosses Elemental Powers Tycoon The Hunt: First Edition x EPT Complete any Elemental Tycoon, collect a Green Egg, and defeat a boss Emergency Hamburg Truck Hunter Complete a delivery over a distance of 10 kilometers Emergency Response: Liberty County THE HUNT: Find 3 Clover Coins in ER:LC Find 3 out of the 12 Clover Coins in the ER:LC event Escape Running Head The Hunt Complete stages 1 to 3 and collect all the stars Football Fusion 2 Completed the hunt event Attempt a tackle and a catch Fruit Battlegrounds [The Hunt] The Apprentice Reach level 15 and kill 2 people in a row Funky Friday The Hunt 2024 Complete all 4 of The Hunt 2024 songs Greenville Greenville – The Hunt: First Edition Talk to the NPC at spawn and find the 8 tech parts Gunfight Arena The Hunt | Gunfight Arena Complete the Gunfight Arena HUNT quest My Hello Kitty Cafe 100 Customers Event Badge Serve 100 customers Legends of Speed The Hunt Complete 3,000 steps LifeTogether The Hunt: First Edition Use LifeSnap to photograph all the hidden eggs Livetopia The Hunt Complete the Egg Hunt quest for the event Lumber Tycoon 2 Egg Acquired: The Hunt Chop up wood, and bring it to the cave near the spawn point. Feed the wood to the Birdman, collect the egg it lays, and bring it to the Store. Lumberjack Simulator Defeating The Bunny Defeat The Hunt Zone champion Maple Hospital Maple Hunt 2024 Complete the “Purple Haze Portal” story quest Mega Hide and Seek Completed The Hunt! Win 2 rounds Mega Mansion Tycoon The Hunt: First Edition Collect 4 eggs by buying 80 buttons and unlock the book Metro Life Metro Hunter Complete the hot air balloon game Military Tycoon Completed The Hunt Complete The Hunt in-game quest Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels THE HUNT x MVSD CHAMPIONS Complete the 6 challenges in The Hunt quest Muscle Legends The Hunt Gain 2,000 Strength My Restaurant! The Hunt: First Edition Serve 100 customers Natural Disaster Survival The Hunt: Lost Clocks Find the three lost clocks while surviving disasters and bring them back to the time traveler in the lobby Need More Friends THE HUNT: Escaped the adventure Find 10 Crystals around your house. Then use the Portal and complete the puzzles Ninja Legends The Hunt Gain 3,000 Ninjitsu Obby But You’re On a Bike The Hunt Beat W1 in less than 10 minutes, win 3 races, and beat W4 Pet Simulator 99 The Hunt: First Edition Reach Area 20 Piggy Time Complete the new The Hunt chapter PLS Donate Diamond Donor! Talk to Carlos, then hack the computer inside the Gold Nuke statue and donate 5,000 diamonds to him Project Smash The Hunt: Project Smash Complete the new The Hunt quest Pull a Sword Obtain the Renewal Reapers Pull the Renewal Reapers inside The Hunt zone RB Battles The Hunt Event Complete the in-game The Hunt quests Redcliff City The Hunt: First Edition 2024 Redcliff City RP Find the 5 tablet pieces and return them to the Archeologist Restaurant Tycoon 2 THE HUNT Restaurant Tycoon 2 Collect 100 Golden Eggs from customers Royale High Royale High x The Hunt Completionist Badge! Collect 50 eggs in the new class and hatch an egg SCP: Roleplay Dimensional Relic Complete The Hunt in-game quest Shindo Life The Hunt: Shindo Life Complete the new Egg Hunt quest Slap Battles The Hunt Complete the Hitman’s quest and return his handkerchief to him safely Snowboard Obby Cross the line! – The Hunt: First Edition Complete over 100 levels of challenges in any world Sonic Speed Simulator Completed The Hunt Complete the Hunt quest Spongebob Simulator “The Hunt” Badge Destroy 55 chests, 100 doubloons, and 25 drills Spray Paint Act of Kindness Help Hobo Joe retrieve his spray cans STEEP STEPS Platform Problems Complete the Hunt Quest on Torii Trail Strongman Simulator Strongman The Hunt: First Edition Complete The Hunt: First Edition challenge Super League Soccer The Hunt Complete 2 matches Survive the killer! Energy Core

Collect and escape with an Energy Core, then return it to the Fabrication Machine in the lobby to restore its power Swordburst 3 [THE HUNT] Swordburst 3 Complete Swordburst 3’s Cyber Egg quest The Floor is Lava The Hunt: TFIL Edition Stop the Korblox Deathwalker from changing the course of time. Collect his legendary egg on the “Korblox Realm” map and put a stop to his terror. The Mimic [THE HUNT] The Mimic Complete the in-game The Hunt: First Edition quest The Strongest Battlegrounds Era Clash This badge is earned by completing the ‘Era Clash’ quest The Survival Game The Hunt: Tyrant’s Demise Find the ancient treasure Toilet Tower Defense Toilet Tower Defense x The Hunt: First Edition Find all 15 eggs scattered across the map Total Roblox Drama [HUNT] Survive Until Merge Survive elimination until the merge Tower Defense Simulator Defeat Deathwalker! | The Hunt First Edition Complete TDS The Hunt: First Edition game mode Treasure Hunt Simulator The Hunt Trio Discover the three treasure chests Tsunami Game Extraterrestrial [The Hunt] Complete the in-game The Hunt quests Twilight Daycare You’ve Completed Your Twilight Daycare Mission! Complete 5 tasks from The Hunt: First Edition challenges Ultimate Football Completed The Hunt: First Edition in UF Complete 4 quarters Undead Defense Tycoon The Hunt Badge Collect 150 eggs by defeating Egg Zombies War Machines The Hunt: War Machines Collect 60 Hunt Fragments War Tycoon The Hunt Complete the scavenger hunt Warrior Cats The Frozen Hunt Complete Tier 0 Weapon Fighting Simulator The Hunt Complete in-game The Hunt quests Wild Horse Islands The Hunt Enter the Neon Portal on Mainland and complete the Neon Circuit race World Zero [THE HUNT] World Zero Complete the in-game Egg Hunt

Roblox

So, there you have it – that’s all the badges you can claim from The Hunt: First Edition metaverse event on Roblox.

For more exciting guides and content for the games that are a part of the Roblox event, make sure to check out our other guides:

