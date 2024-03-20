How to get Emergency Hamburg badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

Roblox The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg is fairly straightforward to get. Here’s how to get the ‘Truck Hunter’ badge for free rewards in the Infinite Vault.

The Truck Hunter badge is rewarded to the player who completes a specific quest in Roblox The Hunt First Edition event. Collecting these badges unlocks amazing accessories and other free rewards in the Infinite Vault. However, they won’t be available post-March 29, 2024.

Since these are exclusive Roblox items, we will tell you all you need to know to earn the Truck Hunter badge in Roblox The Hunt. If you want more rewards for the badges, make sure you get the Golden Track for 800 Robux.

Article continues after ad

Roblox / Emergency Hamburg Complete a mission with a distance more than 10km delivery to get the Truck Hunter badge.

How to get Truck Hunter badge in Roblox The Hunt Emergency Hamburg

To get the Emergency Hamburg badge in Roblox The Hunt, players must complete a delivery mission that is 10km or more. The average time required to complete this mission is 8-10 minutes. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to get the Truck Hunter badge in this First Edition event:

Article continues after ad

Go to the official Emergency Hamburg page and launch the game.

Enter a car and press ‘M’ on your keyboard to open the map.

Look for ‘The Truck Company’ to the north and head there.

Enter the Truck Company office and talk to the NPC to start the shift.

Select a shift with a distance over 10km. Note that other shifts do not add up for the badge requirement.

If you’re new to the game, look for the ‘Trucks’ cabinet near the NPC and select a free truck and spawn it.

Enter the truck and drive to the highlighted area on the map for pickup.

Now, hit the road again to drive to the delivery location with the help of the map.

Once you drop the goods, the quest is complete.

That’s all you have to do to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg. Once you get the Truck Hunter badge, head over to the Infinite Vault to check your reward progression.

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes