How to get DOORS badge in Roblox The Hunt

Wondering how to get The Hunt badge in Roblox DOORS? Here’s what you need to do to get it easily in the game.

Roblox’s first platform-wide event in four years named The Hunt: First Edition has finally arrived and takes players on a journey to over 80 experiences to claim badges and earn free rewards. Players would need to enter a portal in the Infinite Vault and complete a certain objective in each game to earn a badge.

Top Roblox games such as Pet Simulator 99, Pls Donate, RB Battles, and more are some of the few participating ones in the event.

Roblox/LSplash You need to activate switches and pass through 50 doors to complete The Backdoor.

However one of the most played games on the platform, DOORS is also a part of The Hunt and you can earn a badge by completing an objective within the horror game.

If you’re wondering how to get The Hunt badge in Roblox DOORS, we’ve got you covered right here.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox DOORS

The Hunt badge in Roblox DOORS is called THE HUNT: Escape the Backdoor and is fairly easy to get if you know your way around the game.

Roblox/LSplash To play The Backdoor and earn The Hunt badge, enter a blue elevator.

In order to get this badge, follow the steps below:

Launch Roblox The Hunt experience on your preferred platform. Find the DOORS experience in the Infinite Vault portal. Enter the portal to launch the DOORS game. Alternatively, you can also launch DOORS by heading to its Roblox page. Once there, head to your right near the blue elevators to play The Backdoor level. Enter a blue elevator to launch The Backdoor. As soon as you complete The Backdoor and survive the entities, you’ll be awarded the free badge.

While you might feel that you’re better off playing solo, it is highly advisable to play Backdoors in a public lobby or with your friends. Since this level is full of surprises, it presents a tough challenge for you to complete.

Now that you have The Hunt: Escape the Backdoor badge, you can head back to the Infinite Vault and check your progress outside the DOORS portal.

