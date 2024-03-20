How to get All Star Tower Defense badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The All Star Tower Defense badge is one of the easiest to get in Roblox The Hunt 2024. Here’s all you need to do to earn the ‘Slayed Bunny’ badge.

Since The Hunt has gone live on Roblox, players are looking for ways to get their hands on the ASTD badge. These badges unlock exclusive rewards in the Infinite Vault. The Hunt is a time-sensitive event ending on March 29, 2024.

So to help you make the best of this event, we will tell you how to get the All Star Tower Defense badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024. Moreover, you can also unlock more rewards by purchasing the Golden Track for 800 Robux.

Roblox / Top Down Games Wait for the Golden Bunny in Wave 10.

How to get Slayed Bunny badge in Roblox ASTD The Hunt

In Roblox All Star Tower Defense, players must defeat the Golden Bunny boss to get The Hunt badge. This boss enters the battle in Wave 10. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to get the ‘Slayed Bunny’ badge in ASTD:

Go to the official ASTD page and launch the game.

Equip your best units and head over to the ‘Story Mode’ portal.

Once you’re in the portal, enter any empty pod and select the Beginner Saga.

Place your towers near the spawn and upgrade them over the battle.

Increase the speed of the waves at the bottom left corner of the screen.

Once the Golden Bunny appears in Wave 10, make sure it does not escape your towers.

You will receive the ‘Slayed Bunny’ badge in ASTD The Hunt once you defeat the Golden Bunny and complete the round. Once the quest is complete, head over to the Infinite Vault to check which free rewards you’ve unlocked.

