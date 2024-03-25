How to get Sonic Speed Simulator badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The Sonic Speed Simulator badge in Roblox The Hunt event requires a lot of elbow grease. Here, we’ve covered all you need to do to get the ‘Completed The Hunt’ badge.

Sonic Speed Simulator is one of the games featured in Roblox The Hunt First Edition event. This game offers a badge to any player who completes the in-game challenge. With this badge, Robloxians can unlock cool rewards for free at the Infinite Vault.

The event will end on March 29, 2024, after which these rewards will no longer be available. Considering the time sensitivity, we will help you to get the ‘Completed the Hunt’ badge.

Roblox / Gamefam x Sonic Collect the Time Shards to get The Hunt badge.

How to get The Hunt badge in Sonic Speed Simulator

To get The Hunt badge in Sonic Speed Simulator, players must collect 100 Time Shards in The Hunt Vault. These shards appear anywhere on the track so you’ll have to grind till you find all of them. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to complete this challenge:

Go to the official Sonic Speed Simulator page and launch the game.

Enter the ‘The Hunt First Edition’ portal to start the challenge.

Look for a clump of shards and hit ‘Q’ on the keyboard near it to get one Time Shard.

Finding all shards should take 30-45 minutes in total.

While the shards appear at random places, keep an eye out for areas with 2-3 shards in one place. They respawn after a while so return to those areas to collect them quickly.

Once you collect all 100 Time Shards, you will receive the ‘Completed The Hunt’ badge.

That’s all you have to do to get The Hunt badge in Sonic Speed Simulator. To check which rewards you’ve unlocked, go to the Infinite Vault.

