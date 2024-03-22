How to get Driving Empire badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

Put your pedal to the metal to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Driving Empire. Here’s all you need to do to get the ‘Completed The Hunt Event’ badge.

The Roblox title that driving enthusiasts love, Driving Empire, is a part of The Hunt First Edition event. In this game, you get to complete challenges to earn a badge and in-game rewards like a License Plate and $100k Cash.

These rewards make The Hunt badge in Driving Empire desirable to many. Considering it’s a time-sensitive event, you must hurry before running out of time. So, if you want the ‘Completed The Hunt Event’ badge in Driving Empire, we’ve got you covered.

Roblox / Driving Empire by Voldex Win awesome rewards by completing The Hunt challenges.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Driving Empire

In Roblox Driving Empire, players must complete two challenges to get The Hunt badge. First, they must collect 30 Eggs. And second, they must complete three races. Below you can find a detailed breakdown of how to complete these challenges:

Go to the official Driving Empire page and launch the game.

Hit ‘Play’ and interact with an NPC with a rabbit helmet to start the quest.

and to start the quest. First, we will focus on the egg-hunting challenge .

. Simply spawn a car and drive around the map to look for giant blue eggs hovering above the road .

and drive around the map to look for . Once you collect the eggs, tap on the ‘The Hunt’ rewards menu at the top-right corner of the screen and turn in the eggs.

rewards menu at the and turn in the eggs. Now, click on the ‘Go’ button next to the ‘Complete 3 Races’ text.

button next to the text. Note that you simply have to complete the races and not win them .

. So, select the Solo Sprint Highway race and hit ‘Start’ .

. Once you cross the finish line, hit ‘Race Again’ to complete the race thrice.

to complete the race thrice. Then, claim the rewards to get a badge, an in-game license plate, and $100 cash.

That’s all you need to do to get The Hunt badge in Driving Empire. To check your rewards progression, simply head to the Infinite Vault. You can also unlock new exclusive rewards with the Gold Track for 800 Robux.

