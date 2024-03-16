How to get Strongest Battlegrounds egg and badge in Roblox The Hunt

Want to grab The Hunt badge and Strongest Egg in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds? Here’s how you can earn it easily.

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is now live and includes a large library of about 100 Roblox games that anyone can play and earn badges for free rewards. These badges unlock free accessories centred around The Hunt.

If you want to access the Gold reward track, you may buy a pass for 800 Robux or get it for free if you have the Korblox Deathwalker skin.

Roblox/STUD Defeat 11 Player NPCs to get Chest Keys in the game.

Those who want to gain one of the badges to get free goodies may do so by playing Roblox’s Strongest Battlegrounds.

In order to obtain a special Era Clash badge during The Hunt, you must first obtain the Strongest Egg. Here’s how to acquire it easily.

How to get The Hunt Era Clash badge in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds

In order to get the Era Clash badge during Roblox The Hunt, you need to play Strongest Battlegrounds and acquire the Strongest Egg in your inventory. To do so, you’ll need to collect 11 keys and unlock an infinite chest in the game.

Roblox/55Epa Insert 11 keys in the chest and claim the Strongest Egg.

If you want to get those keys and the egg easily, follow these steps:

Launch Roblox The Hunt experience on your preferred platform. Find the Strongest Battlegrounds experience in the Infinite Vault portal. Enter the portal to launch the Strongest Battlegrounds game. Alternatively, you can also launch Strongest Battlegrounds by heading to its Roblox page. Once there, look for NPCs named Player followed by a number. Defeat 11 of those NPCs and earn keys each time you defeat one. As soon as you have all 11 keys, insert them in the infinite chest to open it. Once it opens, it’ll give you a Strongest Egg item that you can store in your inventory. Open your inventory and claim the item and you’ll be awarded the free Era Clash badge.

Keep in mind that you need to earn 11 keys and claim the Egg in a single server. If you leave the server you’re currently playing in, all your progress will be lost.

Now that you have Era Clash badge, you can head back to the Infinite Vault and check your progress outside the Strongest Battlegrounds portal.

