How to get Tower Defense Simulator badge & rewards in Roblox The Hunt 2024

Roblox Tower Defense Simulator offers The Hunt badge, a Scout Egg, and a Korblox skin in the First Edition event. Here’s how to get the ‘Defeat Deathwalker! | The Hunt First Edition’ and Scout Egg in TDS.

The Hunt badge and Scout Egg reward in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator are tedious to acquire. However, this is one of the few First Edition games that offer a badge and two accessories. But you must hurry since this event ends on March 29, 2024.

In this game, you must complete a set of challenges that revolve around beating the Korblox Deathwalker boss. This is a tough challenge to overcome but not impossible to complete. So here’s all you need to do to get the Scout Egg, Defeat Deathwalker! | The Hunt First Edition badge, and the Korblox skin.

Roblox / Paradoxum Games Beat the Korblox Wars map to win exciting prizes.

How to get The Hunt badge and rewards in Tower Defense Simulator on Roblox

To get The Hunt badge and all rewards in Tower Defense Simulator, players must complete the Korblox Wars map quests. There are three challenges in total and here’s how to beat them:

Go to the official Tower Defense Simulator page and launch the experience.

Once in the game, enter the Korblox Wars map portal and choose the ‘Beginner’ difficulty.

Check your pre-made loadout and place the towers near the spawn (Refer to ‘How to beat Korblox Deathwalker’ for a detailed battle strategy).

Beat the Korblox Deathwalker boss in Wave 10 with a 15,000-point health bar to get The Hunt badge.

Now, start the ‘After the Hunt’ quest, where you must complete the easy gamemode thrice using towers from a pool of six Starters.

Use the Golden Perks on your towers if you have any to complete the quest and get the Scout Egg as a reward.

Now, enter the Korblox Wars portal again and choose the hard mode to get the Korblox skin (We recommend you go in with a team).

Beat the Deathwalker enemy with a massive 80,000-point health bar to get your Korblox skin.

That’s all you need to do to get every Tower Defense Simulator badge and rewards in Roblox The Hunt 2024. Now, you can also head back to the Korblox map to collect Easter Eggs. However, they are just for fun and do not offer any actual prizes. To check your free rewards progression, head over to the Infinite Vault.

