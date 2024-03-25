How to get Pet Simulator 99 badge in Roblox The Hunt 2024

The task to get the Roblox Pet Simulator 99 badge on The Hunt is simple yet extremely tedious. Here’s how you can get the ‘The Hunt: First Edition’ badge in PS99.

Pet Simulator 99 is one of the games featured in Roblox’s The Hunt First Edition event. In this game, players have a chance to earn a badge that unlocks amazing rewards in the Infinite Vault. The more badges you earn, the more rewards you unlock.

But the catch is that the event ends on March 29, 2024. So, players must hurry to collect all the badges. In the case of Pet Simulator 99, the task at hand is not so easy, especially for new players. But if you still want the ‘The Hunt: First Edition’ badge, then we’ve got you covered.

Roblox / BIG Games Pets Unlock pets and destroy items to get more gold.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

To get The Hunt badge in Pet Simulator 99, players must reach Area 20. Each area is unlocked by earning gold and to do so, you need better pets. Here’s how many coins and bricks you will need to reach Area 20 in this game:

Area Gold needed to unlock Area 1 Already unlocked Area 2 900 Gold Area 3 2.5k Gold Area 4 8k Gold Area 5 20k Gold Area 6 60k Gold Area 7 150k Gold Area 8 400k Gold Area 9 1 Gold Brick* Area 10 2 Gold Bricks and 500k Gold Area 11 6 Gold Bricks Area 12 15 Gold Bricks Area 13 35 Gold Bricks Area 14 80 Gold Bricks Area 15 200 Gold Bricks Area 16 450 Gold Bricks Area 17 1k Gold Bricks Area 18 2.5k Gold Bricks Area 19 5.5k Gold Bricks Area 20 10k Gold Bricks *1 Gold Brick = 1000k Gold

Don’t fret if this seems too huge of an amount to collect. As you progress, you will unlock stronger pets and earn more gold. Here are some tips you can use to earn gold quickly in Pet Simulator 99:

Purchase new pets for every two areas unlocks. Use all the potions, fruits, and other boosts as soon as you get them. Unlock more pets in Area 4 to equip a large team. Complete the Classic Obby challenge in Area 5 for useful boosts. There are more such challenges so make sure you make the most out of them. Once you reach areas with ‘Upgrade Potions’ and ‘Upgrade Enchantments’, make sure you save up and upgrade them.

Use these tips and you will reach Area 20 in 45-60 minutes to get The Hunt badge in Pet Simulator 99. You can check your reward progression back in the Infinite Vault.

